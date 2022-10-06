Read full article on original website
Nebraska gov spent over $1.3M boosting GOP gubernatorial candidate who may appoint him US senator
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this year spent more than $1.3 million in personal money to help get Jim Pillen, the GOP nominee to replace him, through a competitive primary. Now, it's possible Pillen could appoint Ricketts as the next U.S. senator from Nebraska. Sitting Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is set...
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
Dem super PAC targets Oz with attack ads based on 'puppy killer' claims
The Senate Majority PAC is putting out TV ads attacking Pennsylvania GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz over reports of medical research where puppies were killed under his watch.
Fetterman's health not a problem for Senate Dems after stroke: 'Ready for the job'
John Fetterman is having health issues after a recent stroke, but two sitting Democratic senators said they think he is ready to join them in the upper chamber.
Dem candidate says defining a woman is 'tough,' defends policy hiding students' gender identity from parents
Liz Mathis, a Democratic running in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, insists that defining a woman is a 'tough question' and that school policies are to be changed through voting.
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
A recent ad from Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's campaign featured an edited, unappealing photo of Rep. Mayra Flores, his GOP challenger in the race to represent Texas' 34th District.
Fetterman still has ‘a hard time understanding’ conversations, NBC News correspondent reports
NBC's Dasha Burns admitted that the Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman is still struggling to have conversations after his stoke in May.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
New midterm ad accuses GOP Rep. of 'putting a gun to his wife's head'
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-LA, is facing a new attack ad from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt that dredges up decades-old allegations of domestic abuse. Higgins denies the claims.
Meet the Chinese-American Republican who may make history by flipping a deep blue seat this November
Allan Fung is aiming to become the first Republican in 34 years to win Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, and he's getting some help from Chris Christie
Ohio 'incel' pleads guilty in plot to 'slaughter' thousands of sorority girls
Tres Genco, a self-described 22-year-old "incel," has pleaded guilty to plotting to commit a hate crime. Genco wrote his plans to shoot and kill 3,000 people.
New York calling for Air National Guard volunteers to help with migrant crisis
New York City may soon get help tackling the migrant crisis, with the state calling on volunteers from the Air National Guard to assist in processing asylum seekers.
Coalition to stop California from enshrining abortion in constitution is bipartisan, diverse: 'Too extreme'
Bipartisan opponents of California's Proposition 1 argue the proposed amendment to enshrine abortion in the state constitution is extreme, expensive and unnecessary.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
Treasury Department inspector general to audit DeSantis migrant flight spending
The U.S. Treasury Department inspector general said the department will be auditing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' spending on migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Blake Masters: Big Tech's censorship of Hunter Biden stories 'sent Biden to the White House'
Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters (R) joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Big Tech censorship led to Joe Biden becoming president.
Stacey Abrams says election comments taken 'out of context,' suggests potential limitations on abortion
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Stacey Abrams said her comments about the 2018 election results were taken "out of context," and suggested potential limits on abortion.
Liberals rush to defend Fetterman as reporters question his mental fitness following NBC interview
Liberals on Twitter piled on reporters who questioned Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's mental fitness following his first in-person interview since his stroke.
Oregon sheriff criticizes new bail reform policies: Residents want criminals jailed
Oregon sheriff Michelle Duncan says the state's recently implemented bail reform policies are making her community less safe and contradict rural residents' wishes.
