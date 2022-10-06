Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be heading for divorce: Legal experts break down their biggest obstacles

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady celebrates a 'perfect night' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors
Tom Brady celebrated a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win by fishing with his son. The NFL quarterback shared a photo to Instagram as he continues to field divorce rumors.
NFL・
Gisele Bündchen breaks silence amid divorce rumors from Tom Brady, comments on 'inconsistent' relationships
Gisele Bündchen has broken her silence, seemingly confirming her "inconsistent" relationship with Tom Brady amid divorce rumors.
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to the news Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an 'independent maverick' on 'Fox & Friends.'
LA councilwoman caught on tape making racist comments has history of calling America, Trump racist
LA City Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership position on the council after leaked audio of racist comments. She has history of calling others racist.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert
Amidst deafening silence from the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in late September, questions surrounding Prince Harry's tell-all book continue to arise, including speculation over whether the exposé will ever actually reach shelves. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital that...
Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing
Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers make first court appearance hours before funeral
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers, Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson, are to make their first court appearance after their extradition from South Carolina.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
Bernie Sanders, James Carville warn Democrats against going all-in on abortion: 'Political malpractice'
Democratic strategist James Carville and Sen. Bernie Sanders warned on Monday that Democrats won't win with an abortion-only message in the midterm elections.
SEAN HANNITY: It seems the momentum has clearly shifted towards Republicans
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Republicans are continuing to gain momentum with voters as the midterm elections approach on "Hannity."
Baltimore high school brawl caught on video as parents plead for a safe environment
Cell phone video captured by students shows a massive brawl that broke out recently at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
TREY GOWDY: Pay attention to the words in Rep. Cori Bush's 'defund' rhetoric
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reacts to Rep. Cori Bush's, D-Mo., efforts to redefine "defund the police" movement on "Sunday Night in America."
Apartments owned by Warnock's church evict 'homeless' tenants while senator receives hefty housing stipend
An apartment complex in Atlanta largely owned by Sen. Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Baptist Church has been evicting tenants while the church pays him a large housing stipend.
