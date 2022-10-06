if you lack the drive or intelligence to pursue the education required to fulfill a degree in the field of your preference maybe reevaluate your career choice or priorities. In no way is this the professors fault.
Everything is about race. Don’t like it, blame it on racism. It’s gone way too far and institutions such as this only encourage this behavior. Companies should be aware of which institutes their potential new hires received their education, or pretend educations.
Democrats Policy; Stupid People are easy to Indoctrinate... Indoctrinate them early to HATE intelligent people.... Instead of learning from the rich, HATE the rich... Instead of learning from problem solvers, Say "If you are part of the cure, you are part of the problem"... Instead of teaching fundamentals, Teach that the government will care for you... Instead of teaching that they are the Government, Teach that they must bow to the Government.... Instead of teaching of teaching about how Capitalism works, Spew HATE and tell them that the government will care for them..... REMOVE ALL DEMOCRAT TEACHERS AND UNIONS MUST THE SCHOOL SYSTEM.....
Related
UCLA Professor Gordon Klein speaks out on putting a stop to college campus coddling
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.
Outrage erupts over claim schools are installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
RELATED PEOPLE
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Activists suing DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights received over $1.3M from George Soros network
Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
Portland woman frustrated by homeless crisis says mayor laughed off complaint: 'I don't think this is funny'
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 52