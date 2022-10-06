ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 52

Christopher Joyce
6d ago

if you lack the drive or intelligence to pursue the education required to fulfill a degree in the field of your preference maybe reevaluate your career choice or priorities. In no way is this the professors fault.

Reply(1)
43
Notsosorry
6d ago

Everything is about race. Don’t like it, blame it on racism. It’s gone way too far and institutions such as this only encourage this behavior. Companies should be aware of which institutes their potential new hires received their education, or pretend educations.

Reply(3)
29
Robert Dougherty
5d ago

Democrats Policy; Stupid People are easy to Indoctrinate... Indoctrinate them early to HATE intelligent people.... Instead of learning from the rich, HATE the rich... Instead of learning from problem solvers, Say "If you are part of the cure, you are part of the problem"... Instead of teaching fundamentals, Teach that the government will care for you... Instead of teaching that they are the Government, Teach that they must bow to the Government.... Instead of teaching of teaching about how Capitalism works, Spew HATE and tell them that the government will care for them..... REMOVE ALL DEMOCRAT TEACHERS AND UNIONS MUST THE SCHOOL SYSTEM.....

Reply(13)
19
Related
The Independent

NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?

Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Campus Times

Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”

Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Jacobson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Grading#Linus College#New York University#Princeton Before Nyu#Princeton University#Dean Of Faculty#The New York Times
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fox News

Fox News

835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy