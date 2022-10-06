Read full article on original website
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Zelenskiy: Russia can avoid worst damage from war if Putin is stopped
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia could avoid the most damaging consequences of its war against Kyiv, but to do so President Vladimir Putin had to be stopped.
Kremlin welcomes Elon Musk proposal for Ukraine settlement denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin changes mobilisation rules as Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions – as it happened
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
SEAN HANNITY: It seems the momentum has clearly shifted towards Republicans
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Republicans are continuing to gain momentum with voters as the midterm elections approach on "Hannity."
Putin 'Going All In' to Turn Ukraine War Into Conflict With NATO, Ally Says
Vladimir Putin is going "all in" to turn the Ukraine war into a conflict with NATO, an ally of the Russian president said ahead of referendums later this month on joining Russia in four occupied regions. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, the state-controlled Russian media organization, made the remarks on...
Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to the news Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an 'independent maverick' on 'Fox & Friends.'
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United States told Ukraine on Sunday that it will impose "severe costs" on anyone who supports Russia's attempts to annex four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan issued the reiteration of U.S. support for Kyiv during a meeting in...
Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for deadly 'terrorist attack' on Crimea bridge: Updates
A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 13 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.
Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday
MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia. Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
