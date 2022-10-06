ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
Fox 59

Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
WTHR

Man, 2 teenagers arrested for role in 2 carjackings and robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested in late September for their alleged role in two carjackings and a robbery, IMPD announced Tuesday. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, a red Honda Civic was carjacked from the 3800 block of North Mitthoefer Road. Just before 11 p.m. that night, the car was used in a robbery in the 3700 block of East Washington Street, police said.
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed...
Fox 59

3 teens arrested in connection to Indy carjackings, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds following a series of carjackings and robberies of people pumping gas at local gas stations. The suspects are accused of two carjackings and a third robbery. Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to...
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in northeast side crash Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Tuesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bywood Drive, near Graham Avenue and Binford Boulevard, for a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers saw a red Jeep back out of a parking space and drive east on Bywood Drive further into the complex.
North West
WTHR

Police investigating robbery at Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man robbed the Star Financial Bank near 96th Street and I-69 around 3 p.m. Police said the suspect fled the area and there is no danger to the public. Police believe...
WTHR

2nd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Tuesday morning for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 97 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, but Moody will receive credit for time already served (601 days). On Dec. 15,...
Fox 59

Carmel police seek help identifying Best Buy theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from a Best Buy store. The Carmel Police Department said the man is suspected of stealing three Apple Watches from the Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. on Sunday. Police added that he left the area in a white SUV at about 4:40 p.m.
WTHR

Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
