The Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday at Seattle's Lumen Field will take place in the afternoon. Only it could be about 90 minutes after its originally scheduled kickoff time. The NFL and MLB came up with a plan to start the Cardinals-Seahawks game at 2:30 p.m. local time, if baseball's Seattle Mariners make it to Game 4 in the American League Division Series. That game would start at 12:07 p.m. at T-Mobile Park, which is a short walk away from the home of the Seahawks just south of downtown Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO