For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO