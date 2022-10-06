ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022. Noah Cyrus. Sunday, October 16, 8...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III

Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Terry Walker

James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow

Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Goss

Richard “Rick” Goss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, he was 66 years old. He was a native of St. Louis MO and was preceded in death by his parent, Duree Jacob Goss and Marie Welker Dam; brother, Dutch Goss. He was survived by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight

James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Ed served in the United...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo

For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo

Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville!
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Linda Fay Davis

Linda Fay Davis passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 75 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of her in-home daycare. Linda was a member of Midland Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, David Roy...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood

James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Disney to Bring its First Immersive Experience to Nashville

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere in Toronto this December and then can be seen across the United States and other areas of the world in the next year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

