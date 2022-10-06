Read full article on original website
6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022. Noah Cyrus. Sunday, October 16, 8...
Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills
Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Around 100 guests of family and friends gathered as Lynn was buried on her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn’s black hearse was led by the Humphreys County Sheriffs and followed by a train of vehicles with loved ones...
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III
Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
Don’t Miss Uncle Dave Macon Days at The Fountains This Weekend
After a two-year pandemic induced hiatus, Uncle Dave Macon Days, a roots rendezvous, is back in Murfreesboro. The event will be taking place at The Fountains on October 7 and 8, and it will be free and open to the public this year as a thanks to everyone for 43 years of support.
OBITUARY: James Terry Walker
James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow
Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Goss
Richard “Rick” Goss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, he was 66 years old. He was a native of St. Louis MO and was preceded in death by his parent, Duree Jacob Goss and Marie Welker Dam; brother, Dutch Goss. He was survived by...
OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight
James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Ed served in the United...
Country Artist Jimmie Allen & Pro Bowler Sean Rash to Host Tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center
Country music artist Jimmie Allen and one of the top players in the Professional Bowlers Association, Sean Rash, have organized a bowling tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th. This special Veterans Day event is a fundraiser for Bowlers to Veterans Link, a national nonprofit charity...
Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo
For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat or trick stations. Because the event is after hours, most of the animals will be sleeping. However, the zoo has a few party animals who stay up late and there will be special animal shows nightly. You can also try the free scary go round rides.
Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo
Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville!
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
OBITUARY: Linda Fay Davis
Linda Fay Davis passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 75 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of her in-home daycare. Linda was a member of Midland Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, David Roy...
Amelia’s Closet to Hold Project ReStyle Fashion Show and Competition
Amelia’s Closet has announced its first fashion show fundraiser, Project ReStyle, to be held Thursday, October 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Liberty’s Station, 850 NW Broad Street,. Murfreesboro, TN. Demetria Kalodimos will emcee for this event. “We are excited to present this unique event combining a restyling competition...
Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood
James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
Your October Isn’t Complete Without a Ghost Tour at the Sam Davis Home
Bring the whole family for some spooky fun at the Ghost Tours at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on October 14th and 15th, and October 22nd and 23rd, 2022!. Jump on the hayride to begin your spooky tour, then enter the...
Disney to Bring its First Immersive Experience to Nashville
Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh, to develop Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which will receive its world premiere in Toronto this December and then can be seen across the United States and other areas of the world in the next year.
