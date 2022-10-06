FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee’s headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the “2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion” and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.

