Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III

Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow

Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Terry Walker

James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Linda Fay Davis

Linda Fay Davis passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 75 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of her in-home daycare. Linda was a member of Midland Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, David Roy...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood

James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Henry McGregor

Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care. He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Goss

Richard “Rick” Goss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, he was 66 years old. He was a native of St. Louis MO and was preceded in death by his parent, Duree Jacob Goss and Marie Welker Dam; brother, Dutch Goss. He was survived by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro

Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight

James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Ed served in the United...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee’s headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the “2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion” and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle

Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett

Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Janice S. Bussey

Janice S. Bussey, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home in Smyrna, Tennessee with family by her side. Born May 28, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois; she was the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson and loving wife of Alan L. Bussey. Jan was named Miss Majorette...
SMYRNA, TN
