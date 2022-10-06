Read full article on original website
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview
Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title.
Meet David Youree Elementary Third Grade Teacher Audra McLeod
Audra Mcleod is a third-grade teacher at David Youree Elementary and was last year’s teacher of the year. In this week’s #RutherfordFaces, she sits down for a Q&A interview to talk about her inspiration for teaching and her purpose. Q: How did you start your teaching career?. A:...
OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III
Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his...
OBITUARY: Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow
Dr. Sarah Follis Barlow, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She is survived by her husband and college sweetheart of 62 years, Ed Barlow; children, Beth Wright (Aubrey) of Dallas, and Ed Barlow, Jr. (Kelly) of Murfreesboro; brother, Russ Follis (Jane) of Brentwood; sister-in-law Nora Gangl (Jerry) of Dewey, AZ; nieces and nephews in Middle Tennessee, Brian Follis (Rachel), Bob York, Jr., Terri Ayers (Alan), Steve York (Wendy), and Dianna Kelley of Phoenix.
Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Country Artist Jimmie Allen & Pro Bowler Sean Rash to Host Tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center
Country music artist Jimmie Allen and one of the top players in the Professional Bowlers Association, Sean Rash, have organized a bowling tournament at Smyrna Bowling Center this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th. This special Veterans Day event is a fundraiser for Bowlers to Veterans Link, a national nonprofit charity...
OBITUARY: James Terry Walker
James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry. He was preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Linda Fay Davis
Linda Fay Davis passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 75 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of her in-home daycare. Linda was a member of Midland Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, David Roy...
OBITUARY: James Thomas Underwood
James Thomas Underwood passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, he was 81 years old. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked at Radiation Protection Products as a machinist. James was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Katherine Underwood and James Julius...
OBITUARY: Henry McGregor
Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care. He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded...
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Rick’ Goss
Richard “Rick” Goss of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, he was 66 years old. He was a native of St. Louis MO and was preceded in death by his parent, Duree Jacob Goss and Marie Welker Dam; brother, Dutch Goss. He was survived by...
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
Groundbreaking: Family Pet Health in Murfreesboro
Family Pet Health held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 3907 Richard Reeves in Murfreesboro. A full-service veterinary hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family Pet Health veterinarians offer services and care for small and exotic animals. Just 30 miles south of Nashville in Rutherford County.
Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team Recently Trained on School Safety
Crisis negotiators trained for school safety situations during recent exercises at Rockvale High School, said Lt. Derek Oeser of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team. “Our goal is always ‘a peaceful resolution’ in the interest everyone involved,” Oeser said. In the interest and focus of...
OBITUARY: James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight
James Edward (Jim Ed) McKnight, age 75, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Ascension Medical Center. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County and retired from the Coca-Cola Plant. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Jim Ed served in the United...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee’s headquarters in Franklin, TN. The finalists competed to be named the “2022 Biscuit Baker Challenge Champion” and for a Grand Prize of $10,000.
OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle
Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett
Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
OBITUARY: Janice S. Bussey
Janice S. Bussey, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at home in Smyrna, Tennessee with family by her side. Born May 28, 1940, in Peoria, Illinois; she was the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Lundvall) Johnson and loving wife of Alan L. Bussey. Jan was named Miss Majorette...
