California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Breweries of 2022, Power-Ranked
Craft beer has begun its redemption arc. Out are the big bourbon barrel-aged confectionary stouts, the biting quintuple IPAs, the gut-melting sours. In: Lagers. Clean, crisp, confident lagers. Yes, the era of chasing ultra-rare, saccharine-sweet candy beer all over town, brewed one pint at a time by beerhouses that inspired...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
Austin Chronicle
Music-Themed Film Fest Sound Unseen Announces Round Three in Austin
With a Waterloo Records doc and Magna Carda-scored short. Back in 2020, Minnesotan films-about-music festival Sound Unseen made its virtual Austin debut with reasonable fanfare. Two well-received years – including one in-person function – later, the 23-year-old fest now promotes itself as a two-city function. Anchored in Minneapolis and the...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Another new international flight from Austin launched; here’s a look at all the new flights this year
Here's a look at all the new flights airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
fox44news.com
Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos
Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
