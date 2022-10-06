ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Breweries of 2022, Power-Ranked

Craft beer has begun its redemption arc. Out are the big bourbon barrel-aged confectionary stouts, the biting quintuple IPAs, the gut-melting sours. In: Lagers. Clean, crisp, confident lagers. Yes, the era of chasing ultra-rare, saccharine-sweet candy beer all over town, brewed one pint at a time by beerhouses that inspired...
Austin Chronicle

Music-Themed Film Fest Sound Unseen Announces Round Three in Austin

With a Waterloo Records doc and Magna Carda-scored short. Back in 2020, Minnesotan films-about-music festival Sound Unseen made its virtual Austin debut with reasonable fanfare. Two well-received years – including one in-person function – later, the 23-year-old fest now promotes itself as a two-city function. Anchored in Minneapolis and the...
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
fox44news.com

Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos

Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
