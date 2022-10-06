More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Texas governor’s race surpasses $100M in money raised
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch. The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms. Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.
kion546.com
Millions in federal grants awarded for rural Alaska internet
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than $100 million in grants have been announced by the federal government as part of a major effort to close the digital divide in parts of rural Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reports the projects will be an improvement on an existing system that includes a series of microwave transmitters with limited data transmission and vulnerability to bad weather. The grants include $73 million for a partnership between the Alaska Native village corporation for Bethel and telecommunications company GCI. Funding from last year’s federal infrastructure bill and other sources have been lauded by political leaders and officials with Alaska Native organizations and telecommunications companies as providing a unique opportunity to improve telecommunications in many parts of Alaska.
kion546.com
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges
DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are urging a judge to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis. Tuesday’s request comes a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn’t covered because his case is with a different judge. But his legal team says the “same law and logic” must be applied. The Michigan Supreme Court said in June that a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury can’t return indictments. Flint managers appointed by Snyder took the city out of a regional water system in 2014. River water that was used instead contributed to lead contamination.
kion546.com
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England
MONTREAL (AP) — A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. HQI US Holding LLC’s $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and its dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower operation in New England. Hydro-Quebec has a long relationship with New England, providing hydropower to the region since the 1980s. Great River Hydro has about 100 workers, all of whom will be retained. The Hydro-Quebec subsidiary and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. last year jointly purchased two hydroelectric generating stations in New York state for about $318 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kion546.com
Art Laboe, beloved California DJ who popularized ‘oldies but goodies,’ dies at 97
Generations of Californians have never known a time without Art Laboe — spinning records on air, dedicating songs to dedicated listeners and turning younger audiophiles onto “oldies but goodies.”. But after nearly 80 years on the air, Laboe, a legendary DJ and beloved Los Angeles personality, has hung...
kion546.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist’s lies.
kion546.com
Early and absentee voting begins across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is underway across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk’s offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line Tuesday to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County clerk’s office. They included U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández as she seeks reelection in a race against Republican engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson. Many counties add more early voting locations on Oct. 22. Polls close Nov. 6-7 prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. Three first-term congresswoman are seeking reelection in contested races amid votes for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
kion546.com
Champions are crowned at TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): The weather may have been gloomy but there were plenty of smiles over the weekend. There were six junior golfers that were crowned champions at the TGR JR Invitational presented by Taylormade. The event was hosted by Tiger Woods who did make a couple of appearances throughout the weekend.
Comments / 0