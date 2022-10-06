More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch. The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms. Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO