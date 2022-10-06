Read full article on original website
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which formally have been...
Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It's a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some...
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
The United Nations says almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America lack adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential neighborhoods...
Biden releases long-delayed National Security Strategy
Placing an emphasis on beating geopolitical competitors, strengthening the nation’s role as a global leader and tackling challenges that extend beyond U.S. borders, the Biden administration on Wednesday released its new National Security Strategy. What You Need To Know. Placing an emphasis on beating geopolitical competitors, strengthening the nation’s...
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Russian missile attacks caused Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site monitors from the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog...
Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift pyres at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60%...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson 'cautiously optimistic' about Griner, Whelan release
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson said in an interview Sunday that he is “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. will reach a deal to secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, two Americans wrongfully detained in Russia. “I am cautiously optimistic on the … negotiations,” Richardson...
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles)...
