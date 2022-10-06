ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which formally have been...
MIDDLE EAST
Bay News 9

Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It's a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bay News 9

Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential neighborhoods...
PROTESTS
Bay News 9

Biden releases long-delayed National Security Strategy

Placing an emphasis on beating geopolitical competitors, strengthening the nation’s role as a global leader and tackling challenges that extend beyond U.S. borders, the Biden administration on Wednesday released its new National Security Strategy. What You Need To Know. Placing an emphasis on beating geopolitical competitors, strengthening the nation’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Bay News 9

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Russian missile attacks caused Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine's state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site monitors from the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bay News 9

Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift pyres at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likud#Jerusalem#Corruption#Israeli#Jewish#The Cardiology Department#The Associated Press
Bay News 9

Poll: Majority in US see relations with adversaries souring

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America's relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60%...
U.S. POLITICS
Bay News 9

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy