Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations with the two countries, which formally have been...
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
KELOLAND TV
Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift pyres at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
KELOLAND TV
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
KELOLAND TV
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal...
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell man living in Ukraine, says support from home is crucial against Russia
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Mitchell man living in Ukraine says the recent missile attacks on the capital city of Kyiv are frightening but they only increase Ukrainian resolve. Brian Bonner is the former editor of the Kyiv Post and still works as a journalist writing on global issues. This explosion, from a Russian missile, in the heart of Kyiv was only blocks away from Brian Bonner’s home.
US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops
The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patriot Floated As Possible Air Defense System For Ukraine By Top U.S. General
Lockheed MartinThe U.S. and its allies are working faster to provide an integrated air defense system for Ukraine after Russia bombarded its cities.
Comments / 0