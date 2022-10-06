ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations with the two countries, which formally have been...
MIDDLE EAST
KELOLAND TV

Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift pyres at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
SOCIETY
KELOLAND TV

Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
KELOLAND TV

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal...
IMMIGRATION
KELOLAND TV

Mitchell man living in Ukraine, says support from home is crucial against Russia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Mitchell man living in Ukraine says the recent missile attacks on the capital city of Kyiv are frightening but they only increase Ukrainian resolve. Brian Bonner is the former editor of the Kyiv Post and still works as a journalist writing on global issues. This explosion, from a Russian missile, in the heart of Kyiv was only blocks away from Brian Bonner’s home.
POLITICS
AFP

US offers help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

The United States on Wednesday offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiraling security and health crises, but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force. But another US official indicated that Biden -- a frequent skeptic of troop deployments and who last year pulled all US soldiers out of Afghanistan -- was in no mood to send American forces to Haiti, which the United States controlled for nearly two decades a century ago.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likud#Corruption#Jerusalem#Israeli#Shaarei Tzedek#Jewish

Comments / 0

Community Policy