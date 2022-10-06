ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response

By Amir Vera, Leyla Santiago, Will Brown, Nouran Salahieh, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago
Henry County Daily Herald

Brian Kemp leading Stacey Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a poll released Wednesday. However, Georgia’s U.S. Senate race is in a dead heat, the Capitol Beat/Georgia News Collaborative Poll found in a survey of 1,030 likely general election voters conducted Sept. 15-Oct. 4 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Numbrix 9 - October 12

View the original article to see embedded media. New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Click for more.10 of the most expensive states to live in.
REAL ESTATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre

Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies.
CONNECTICUT STATE

