Waste Management and the City of Arcadia will be hosting a community shred event. These events will provide residents with the opportunity to safely shred and dispose of confidential documents. This year’s drive-thru event will take place on November 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (or until truck capacity is reached) at the west parking lot of the Arcadia Public Library, located at 20 W. Duarte Road. The event is open to City of Arcadia residents, and proof of residency is required. More details can be found in the attached flyer.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO