More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response

Albany Herald
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
Hundreds of homes in central Florida are still submerged in floodwater as the St. Johns -- a notoriously lazy river on the east side of the peninsula -- lethargically drains the historic rainfall that Hurricane Ian dropped nearly two weeks ago. The river is going to spend at least the...
Albany Herald
ABAC receives grant from Governor's Office of Highway Safety
TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Advancement Foundation was recently awarded an $8,595 grant for Fiscal Year 2023 from the Georgia Young Adult Program which is funded through the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The grant helps to promote education and awareness for young, inexperienced drivers ages 16-24...
Albany Herald
Millions flow to top Georgia campaigns, down-ballot candidates
ATLANTA — Candidates for statewide office just reported their latest fundraising haul as they enter the homestretch of Georgia’s midterm election. Here’s a quick-and-dirty rundown on the size of these candidates’ war chests in Georgia’s marquee races. Early voting starts on Monday. U.S. Senate: In...
Albany Herald
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies.
