KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
State student aid executive director details how mandatory FAFSA completion is beneficial
California is the seventh state in the nation to now mandate FAFSA application completion, whereas FAFSA used to always be optional. The hope is to better inform students and parents about grants and resources available to them to afford the cost of college before turning to loans. The executive director...
‘There’s a new danger killing kids’: US Attorney warns of increase in fentanyl-related deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the number of opioid-related deaths continues to soar across the state of California, health care professionals and educators met at a day-long summit in Sacramento to figure out a way on how to better combat opioid misuse. The summit was sponsored by the U.S. Attorney’s...
Early voting begins in California — but you might not have received your ballot yet. Here’s why
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early voting throughout California is underway as Monday marks the day the secretary of state requires all county elections offices to open ballot drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. Monday also marks the last day for counties to begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot. However,...
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
