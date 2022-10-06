ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Where’s the line separating journalists from politics?

A TV news director in North Platte, Nebraska, was fired recently for getting too involved in politics. It raises good questions about journalism and politics.  What can a journalist do in his or her personal life?  What rights do they give up?  And, what is over the line? Press reports say Melanie Standiford was fired […] The post Where’s the line separating journalists from politics? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

