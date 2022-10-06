Read full article on original website
Related
Where’s the line separating journalists from politics?
A TV news director in North Platte, Nebraska, was fired recently for getting too involved in politics. It raises good questions about journalism and politics. What can a journalist do in his or her personal life? What rights do they give up? And, what is over the line? Press reports say Melanie Standiford was fired […] The post Where’s the line separating journalists from politics? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Union vote at Philadelphia Home Depot store set for November
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal labor board has scheduled a November vote on a petition from Home Depot workers in Philadelphia to form what could be the first storewide union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer. The National Labor Relations Board said Wednesday the vote will...
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – as it happened
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy
Comments / 0