Merced County, CA

WVNews

Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
UTAH STATE
WVNews

West Virginia's COVID active case count under 1,000 for 3rd straight day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID active case count was under 1,000 for the third straight day, and fourth time in the past seven days. The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 848 active cases Wednesday, with 327 new cases and 603,583 cases since reporting began in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

WVNews

MSP investigate property damage hit and run

McHENRY — The Maryland State Poice McHenry Barrack is investigating a hit and run that occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The incident caused property damage at a residential address along Mosser Road. The suspect vehicle is a Jeep Renegade, slate blue pearl in color, with damage to the right side of the Jeep.
MCHENRY, MD
WVNews

Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more...
SALISBURY, NC
WVNews

West Virginia DOT warns: Campaign signs in rights-of-way illegal, will be removed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Political signs soon will be sprouting like winter wheat. However, if campaign signs are placed on any state rights-of-way, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has ordered its employees to confiscate them at county highway offices for retrieval by candidates or their representatives.
POLITICS
WVNews

Watch out for a hurricane of climate change extremists

Its name is Ian and maybe should be changed to Ian the Terrible, this hurricane that recently inflicted deadly chaos in Florida, enabling climate change extremists to take advantage of the publicity in order to inflict more chaos. A warming planet caused the hurricane, they say, and they may be...
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia's Bridge Day is back after pandemic break

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Thrillseekers from around the world are heading to southern West Virginia for a bridge-jumping event that was called off the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is the one day each year that it’s legal to jump...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNews

Library Lowdown: Multiple books focus on West Virginia state parks

Fall is a great time to visit state parks! The good news for all of us who reside in West Virginia is that our state has a plethora of wonderful and well-maintained state parks. They are especially beautiful this time of year with the leaves changing and great hiking weather. If you’re curious about what parks our state has to offer, the library has plenty of books full of details for your next trip.
TRAVEL
WVNews

Keep an eye out for spread of Asian copperleaf

Editor’s note: The following was written by Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in central Iowa, for the Integrated Crop Management News website Oct. 5. While Iowa weed communities change constantly, it is rare that a species new to the region is discovered.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Tourism: State's fall colors best in several years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Colors are quickly changing throughout the Mountain State as the West Virginia Department of Tourism releases its third fall foliage update of the season. “We are thrilled to be catching glimpses of peak color as Almost Heaven swiftly transforms before our eyes,” said West...
TRAVEL
WVNews

WVNews

Expert: Slow economic growth predicted for West Virginia over next 5 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. John Deskins, director of West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research, delivered a forecast Wednesday he described as taking a "glass half-full/ glass half-empty" outlook on the state's economic future. The state's economy is expected to grow each year for the...
ECONOMY
WVNews

IHSAA moves cross-county semistate from college facing suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governing body for high school athletics has moved its upcoming cross-country semistate competition from Huntington University following allegations by two former runners for the private college that they were doped and sexually assaulted. The Indiana High School Athletic Association said Monday the competition that had...
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia school board talks school safety initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) reviewed the newly released School Safety Initiative during the October meeting in Charleston on Wednesday. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) Deputy Secretary Rob Cunningham presented details about the uniform crisis prevention and response protocols in place among schools statewide.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Justice is listening, but are lawmakers?

As more and more county and school officials have raised concerns over Amendment 2’s potential impact on local funding, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been listening. And as a one-time supporter of the amendment, which would allow the Legislature to change state tax code, Justice’s switch to be against the amendment has certainly attracted attention.
POLITICS
WVNews

The carrot is rotten regarding amendments

Recently much attention has been paid to two of four amendments up for a vote by West Virginia voters on the November ballot. One, Amendment 2, is giving the Legislature the authority to do away with business inventory tax, which would cause a loss in local revenue that could potentially cripple, and possibly eliminate, services, including senior citizens services, 4-H, libraries, and schools.
EDUCATION

