OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- The City of Oakland today celebrated the opening of an EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) fast charging station at 519 Lake Park Avenue in Oakland, CA. Located near Lake Merritt, the public electric vehicle charging station features six 200kW fast chargers, capable of charging a vehicle up to 80% in 15-45 minutes, depending on the capability of the vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005990/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

