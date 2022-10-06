More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, according to a poll released Wednesday. However, Georgia’s U.S. Senate race is in a dead heat, the Capitol Beat/Georgia News Collaborative Poll found in a survey of 1,030 likely general election voters conducted Sept. 15-Oct. 4 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO