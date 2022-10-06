Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
France’s ex-president: Bastille Day attack was “terror act”
PARIS (AP) — Former French President François Hollande told a special terrorism court on Monday that the man who drove a truck into a crowded beachfront in Nice on Bastille Day six years ago, killing 86 people, was a terrorist who had gone undetected by security services despite France being on high alert for extremist attacks following the Islamic State massacres in Paris.
West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant off the invaded country’s power grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear...
Patriot Floated As Possible Air Defense System For Ukraine By Top U.S. General
Lockheed MartinThe U.S. and its allies are working faster to provide an integrated air defense system for Ukraine after Russia bombarded its cities.
Jailed Russian activist Kara-Murza wins Europe rights prize
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — A jailed Russian opposition activist was awarded a top European human rights prize on Monday, just as a Moscow court extended his detention until December. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, awarded its Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize to Vladimir...
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – as it happened
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to ‘wipe out’ enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Iran sees ‘major’ internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said.
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say Eritreans widen war offensive
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say Eritrea has extended its offensive into their region, as diplomats scramble to convene peace talks to resolve the almost two-year-long conflict. In a statement Monday, the Tigray forces said that Eritrea’s military has launched an “extensive offensive” in the...
Bosnia recounts Serb president race after reports of fraud
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Amid widespread reports of fraud in Bosnia’s general election, the ethnically divided country’s top electoral body announced Monday it will conduct a recount in the race to become the next Bosnian Serb president, a ballot that was allegedly rigged by a staunchly pro-Russian leader.
