Las Vegas, NV

LeBron makes an Las Vegas expansion pitch to Adam Silver

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejn0V_0iO1OpsS00

LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.

James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.

"I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players," James said after the Lakers' matchup with the Phoenix Suns. "So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

Silver is indeed in Abu Dhabi, for preseason games this week between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. He has spoken of expansion plans many times in recent years, but there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won't move forward on adding teams until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete.

That said, Silver has called Las Vegas "a great sports market." The NBA already has deep ties to Las Vegas, and holds its Summer League there.

"As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it's not at this moment that we are discussing it," Silver said earlier this year. "But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent."

James said in June on his show "The Shop: Uninterrupted" on HBO Sports that he wants to own a team and revealed his plans to have it in Las Vegas, which has long been mentioned as a possible expansion site.

Fans in Las Vegas gave James loud ovations Wednesday night, and he responded by scoring 23 points in 18 minutes. He appeared in only the first half, making 8 of his 11 shots.

He looked right at home. And if Las Vegas becomes a business home one day, James clearly wouldn't mind.

"It's the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring a team here at some point," James said. "That would be amazing."

CBS LA

Streaming Tonight: Conquering the Divide - A CBS News Los Angeles Town Hall

Where does Los Angeles go from here?Tensions among groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in politics, but Sunday's leaked recording of racist comments provided an inside look into racial rivalries within our own City Hall.Tonight at 6:30pm on our streaming platform, CBS News Los Angeles, Pat Harvey and Juan Fernandez will be joined by several gusts, holding important and frank conversations about race relations in Los Angeles.Guests:Gustavo Arellano - L.A. Times ColumnistJody Armour - USC Gould School of Law ProfessorFernando Guerra - Political Science Professor, LMUAreva Martin - Attorney and ActivistPastor Eddie Anderson - McCarty Memorial Christian ChurchLuis Resendiz - Director of Cielo's Center For Indigenous Languages and Power (CILP)Earl Ofari Hutchinson - LA Urban RoundtableArturo Vargas - CEO Naleo Marqueece Harris-Dawson - LA City Council District 8How To Watch:CBS News App: Download the app on your phone or connected TV. The app Is available on the following devices:RokuAmazon Fire TVIPhone and IPadAndroidAppleTVSamsung Smart TVVizioLGXbox OnePlaystation 4Android TVFire TabletPluto TV: Click here to watch or go to channel 405 on your connected TVCBSLA.com: Watch on our website or CBS Los Angeles app
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chicharito nets key goal for Galaxy in 3-1 win over Dynamo

Chicharito scored the go-ahead go in the first half and LA Galaxy defeated Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Sunday, capping a strong finish to the MLS regular season for the Galaxy.Sebastián Ferreira gave the Dynamo a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute then Riqui Puig tied it for the Galaxy barely a minute before Chicharito gave LA the lead. Dejan Joveljic added a second-half goal for LA.The Galaxy (14-12-8) lost only one of their final 11 matches, going 5-1-5 over that stretch. Prior to that, they lost six of eight matches.The fourth-seeded Galaxy will host No. 5 Nashville in the opening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

