Ella Rubin Joins Anne Hathaway in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Ella Rubin has been cast opposite Anne Hathaway in the Amazon Prime Video movie “The Idea of You,” about a mom who embarks on a romance with the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band. Rubin will play the Academy Award winner’s daughter in the movie,...
October Isn’t Even Halfway Over, Which Means It’s Time to Watch the Trailer for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ Take on ‘A Christmas Carol’
There are still two-and-a-half weeks until Halloween, which only means one thing: The holiday season has officially begun! And to mark the occasion, Apple TV+ has dropped a first look at Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Christmas flick, Spirited. The new movie is loosely based on Charles Dickens’...
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+
An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series. With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew.
Why Meta's virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar — a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world — that walks on two legs?. “I think everyone has been waiting for this," said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. "But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
