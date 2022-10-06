ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Ballardvale Day returns for second year

Ballardvale day will be returning next week on Oct. 15. “It’s kinda of a resource fair, and kinda of a block part, and kinda of just a day out to meet some new friends or neighbors,” said event organizer Barbara Burke. The event started last year. “Honestly It...
Residents give conflicting feedback about Town Meeting, governance report

At the most recent Select Board meeting, board members heard both positive and negative feedback from the community about the Town Governance Study Committee’s report recommendations. While many community members praised the work of the committee some disagreed with the study’s recommendation that the town’s current form of government,...
