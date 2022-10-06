ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Live Music for Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Oct. 13-20

Friday, Oct. 14: Kyle Shaw, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct 15: Jessica Rose Powell, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: Reverend Billy C. Wirtz. 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Logan Grant and The Show Ponies, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: Somebody Canceled, 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16: The Torpedoes, 4 p.m. St....
GULFPORT, FL
Gulfport Artist Monika Watson Exhibits Intimate Solo Show

The first thing you notice about Monika Watson is this is a woman who loves her dog. Her yapping Shetland sheepdog, Shanno, is always at her feet, nosing and circling her for a much-deserved pat on the head. If that didn’t tip you off, there are paintings and ceramic creations featuring Shanno all over her home, including her kitchen tile. Watson’s a well-known Gulfport artist who’s exhibited her work in Tampa and Pinellas for some 30 years.
GULFPORT, FL
‘Show Us Your Gulfport!’ Arts Center Opens to the Community

Bryer Hall, the building between the small and large dog parks in Gulfport’s Chase Park sat locked and empty — barring storage — this time last year. And the year before. On Oct. 7, the Gulfport Historical Society publicly christened the space as the Gulfport Arts Center.
GULFPORT, FL
Indian Rocks Beach Adds More Public Art

St. Petersburg is known for its towering public sculptures and colorful murals, and Indian Rocks Beach is ready to be put on the map as an arts destination as well. Over the last several years, Indian Rocks Beach has added bronze public sculptures to the area’s parks, including a manatee rendering at the 5th Avenue Pocket Park and a sea turtle at the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. Sometime this fall, the city will install another art piece near the Pinellas County Beach Access Park.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Sept. 30-Oct.6

5705 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 2019 home has 2,264 square feet, four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths. It listed at $749,900 and sold for $725,000. 6020 Shore Blvd. S., #703 (Town Shores) This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $525,000 and sold...
GULFPORT, FL
Gulfport Gets Help with Building Inspections

Getting better equipment and faster building inspections was on the agenda at the Oct. 4 Gulfport Council meeting. Gulfport’s spending more than $100,000 on new City equipment. Council approved the purchase of a new Toro Workman utility vehicle from Wesco Turf Inc., at a cost of $35,211.41. The fiscal...
GULFPORT, FL
Gulfport Planning Board Tells City To Give Waterfront Land to Homeowners

The Gulfport Planning and Zoning Board concluded a two-hour meeting last Wednesday with three recommendations surrounding one issue. Three property owners on the eastern edge of Gulfport, near Clam Bayou, requested that the City of Gulfport give them the right-of-way portions in front of their property, part of a site known as Beach Drive but not used as a roadway.
GULFPORT, FL

