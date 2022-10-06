The first thing you notice about Monika Watson is this is a woman who loves her dog. Her yapping Shetland sheepdog, Shanno, is always at her feet, nosing and circling her for a much-deserved pat on the head. If that didn’t tip you off, there are paintings and ceramic creations featuring Shanno all over her home, including her kitchen tile. Watson’s a well-known Gulfport artist who’s exhibited her work in Tampa and Pinellas for some 30 years.

