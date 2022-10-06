Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Forget Carvana (CVNA), Focus on These 3 Auto Retailers Instead
CVNA - Free Report) is traversing rough waters as is evident from its share price decline of 91.7% so far this year. Shares of the used car e-retailer hit a 52-week low of $18.81 on Friday, before closing the session at $19.27. Friday’s decline of about 9% came amid a wider market selloff.
Zacks.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Guides Lower for 2022, Shares Down 9%
LEG - Free Report) shares plunged 8.6% on Oct 10 after the company lowered its expectations for 2022. The company highlighted that the challenging global economic environment and consumer backdrop have been resulting in relatively weak demand in the U.S. bedding market. It has been cutting production in Rod and Wire businesses to reduce inventory, given the bedding demand environment and slowing market for steel.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Dine Brands Global (DIN) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Industrial REITs to Shine in Q3 Earnings on Robust Demand
PLD - Free Report) , EastGroup Properties, Inc. (. TRNO - Free Report) , which are poised to benefit from this favorable environment. And with the Q3 reporting season around the corner, it’s time to check how they are placed ahead of their earnings. What is encouraging is that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com
Is it Worth Holding on to AvalonBay (AVB) Stock for Now?
AVB - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from its premium assets in the high-barrier-to-entry regions of the United States. The markets are characterized by growing employment in the high-wage sectors of the economy, higher home ownership costs, and diverse and vibrant quality of life. AvalonBay has also been making...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) a Buy Now?
ARR - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned -27.2% over the past month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
ETF Areas to Benefit/Lose as Oil May Hit $100 Soon
Oil prices increased considerably on Oct 5 as OPEC+ producers agreed on deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite repeated calls from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration for the group to pump more to lower fuel prices and contain global inflation. The Organization of...
Zacks.com
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Jumps 6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ELF - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $39.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks. e.l.f....
Zacks.com
3 Industrial Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds
GWW - Free Report) , DMC Global (. HDSN - Free Report) are making concerted efforts to capitalize on this trend. The Zacks Industrial Services industry comprises companies that provide industrial equipment products and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) services. It includes activities, such as routine maintenance work, emergency maintenance and spare parts inventory control, which keep a facility and its equipment in good operating condition. The industry participants serve a wide array of customers ranging from commercial, government, healthcare to manufacturing. The industry's products (power tools, hand tools, cutting fluids, lubricants, Personal Protective Equipment and consumables) are utilized in production and plant maintenance but are not directly related to customers’ core products or services. By offering inventory management, and process and procurement solutions, these companies reduce MRO supply-chain costs and improve customers' plant floor productivity.
Zacks.com
General Motors (GM) Forms Energy Unit, Inks Deal to Source Nickel
GM - Free Report) recently unveiled Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, which, together with the existing Ultium Charge 360, will create energy management products and services. The framework will be housed under a new business unit called GM Energy. GM Energy's product and service offerings will provide energy management for...
Zacks.com
PepsiCo (PEP) Tops Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Raises View
PEP - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company continued to benefit from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gained from the resilience and strength in the global beverage and convenient food businesses.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Chubb Limited (CB) Stock is an Attractive Pick Now
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by rate increases, higher new business, strong renewal retentions and effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.7 and $17.1, indicating year-over-year increases of 25.4% and 8.8%, respectively. Northbound...
Zacks.com
Oil & Gas Stocks Are Still Good Buys, For a Number of Reasons
Energy prices remain one of the primary causes of inflation, although the Fed typically focuses on the core bundle that Xs out the volatile oil and food segments. So its 2% target is related to the core bundle that includes vehicles, shelter, transportation and other things. But of course, the...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th
HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
Shell (SHEL) Picks Japan's Yokogawa as MAC for Hydrogen project
SHEL - Free Report) recently chose the Japanese electrical engineering and software company — Yokogawa Electric — to work as the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of one of Europe’s Largest renewable hydrogen plant, Holland Hydrogen I, in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. As the...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Offing for Goldman's (GS) Q3 Earnings?
GS - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 18, before market open. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings. In the previous quarter, Goldman’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While strength in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (“FICC”),...
Comments / 0