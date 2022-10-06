Union Pines tennis tops Lady Cavs
Union Pines tennis hosted Southern Lee Tuesday evening in an important Sandhills Atheltic Conference match and nailed down the top 3A playoff spot in the SAC with a 6-3 victory over the Lady Cavaliers.
The Lady Vikings (11-1, 10-1 SAC) can win a share of the overall conference title if they can beat Pinecrest (12-2, 11-0) in the regular-season finale today at home, but regardless of the outcome of that match, Union Pines will be treated as a conference champion for playoff purposes.
