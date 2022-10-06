Union Pines tennis tops Lady Cavs

Southern Lee’s Carrie Bryan won twice in her team’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet against Union Pines Tuesday. An 8-5 win at No. 4 singles was followed with an 8-5 victory at No. 2 doubles where she teamed with Evie Eller. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Union Pines tennis hosted Southern Lee Tuesday evening in an important Sandhills Atheltic Conference match and nailed down the top 3A playoff spot in the SAC with a 6-3 victory over the Lady Cavaliers.

The Lady Vikings (11-1, 10-1 SAC) can win a share of the overall conference title if they can beat Pinecrest (12-2, 11-0) in the regular-season finale today at home, but regardless of the outcome of that match, Union Pines will be treated as a conference champion for playoff purposes.

