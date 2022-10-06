Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Draymond Green's Mom Denies Jordan Poole Altercation Was ‘Sucker Punch'
Draymond's mom denies JP altercation was 'sucker punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Coming off their fourth championship in eight years, the Warriors expected their championship repeat to be the biggest storyline heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. But once Draymond Green's fist landed on Jordan Poole's face at...
NECN
Kings' Domantas Sabonis Throws Down Vicious Poster Dunk Vs. Trail Blazers
Watch Sabonis throw down monster slam over Blazers defenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings' preseason seems to be off to a solid start. After Sacramento's 105-75 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3, the Kings are harnessing that momentum against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks in part to Domantas Sabonis' massive dunk toward the end of the first quarter of their 126-94 win.
NECN
Celtics Mailbag: Will a Grant Williams Contract Extension Get Done?
Forsberg's Mailbag: Why a Grant Williams extension should get done originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NBA season tips off in eight days. That means there’s one week left for the Boston Celtics and their three extension-eligible players to negotiate deals. The potential for extensions has been a...
NECN
Report: Celtics Sign Providence Guard A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 Deal
Report: C's sign Providence guard A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics went local with their latest addition to the training camp roster. Former Providence College standout A.J. Reeves signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's on Monday, per Forbes' Adam...
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Report: Celtics Aren't Involved in Jae Crowder Trade Talks
Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the...
NECN
How Celtics Can Reinvigorate Malcolm Brogdon and His Relentless Desire to Win
Forsberg: Why Boston is the perfect fit for a reinvigorated Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon is impossibly cool and collected. The man nicknamed, "The President" often feels unflappable. But beneath the composed exterior lies a competitor hellbent on winning. Those who know Malcolm Brogdon best believe...
NECN
Brad Marchand Injury: Bruins Star Gives Update on His Rehab Progress
BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand is making good progress, but more work remains before the Boston Bruins left winger is healthy enough to return to game action. The 34-year-old forward underwent a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27, with an expected recovery time of about six months.
NECN
Report: Browns Trade for LB Deion Jones Entering Patriots Matchup
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Patriots Entering Stretch of Season Where Bill Belichick Gets Proven Right
Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns.
NFL・
NECN
Why Patriots Should Explore Christian McCaffrey Trade With Panthers
Perry: Why Patriots should explore a Christian McCaffrey trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Should an unexpected buyer get involved in the Carolina Panthers' fire sale?. After the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, reports suggested teams could call Carolina about the availability of star players such...
NECN
Report: Bruins Sign Anton Stralman to One-Year Contract
Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre...
NECN
Bruins' Veteran Core Is Embarking on a ‘Last Dance' in 2022-23 NHL Season
Are we about to witness this Bruins core's 'Last Dance'? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are an older team, and their window to win the Stanley Cup is rapidly closing. Therefore, it's not unfair to wonder whether the 2022-23 NHL season represents the last chance for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
2022-23 NHL Season Preview: Five Bold Predictions for Boston Bruins
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round...
Comments / 0