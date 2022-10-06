ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first

If you've got one of the best Samsung phones and don't like to risk beta software, you won't have much longer to wait before getting Android 13 on your device. Samsung will release the final, stable version of its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 before the end of this year, and it'll be coming to lots of Samsung's recent phones.

SamMobile has the full list of supported devices, and it's a big one: the One UI 5.0 update is coming to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 ranges, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 , the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 , and the Samsung Galaxy A53 too. That last one's a happy surprise as it's not a high-end phone like most of the others.

When will other Samsung phones get Android 13?

The short answer is that we don't know. We'd expect more Samsung Galaxy phones to be given the One UI 5.0 update in the coming months, but Samsung hasn't announced any plans yet so it's a matter of waiting if your phone isn't one of the confirmed models listed above.

It's definitely an update that's worth having. The One UI 5.0 update has been in beta since August and while it isn't dramatically different it does have a whole bunch of refinements that'll deliver the system-level changes of Android 13 – better app privacy, language-specific app settings, much better customisation options and so on – as well as some typically Samsung enhancements such as text recognition in the Camera and Gallery apps and some new multitasking gestures.

