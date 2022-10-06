ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP volleyball ready for challenge against No. 22 Rice

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eXl2_0iO1I13T00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP volleyball (10-7, 4-0 Conference USA) is on a roll right now. The Miners started Conference USA play with four straight wins and currently own a six-game win streak.

UTEP head coach Ben Wallis and his squad have got themselves in a groove after a 4-7 start to the season. Wallis pins the early struggles in the season on the process of acclimating new pieces to the team.

“Early in the year, we were stopping people, blocking it really well, serving it really well, digging it well, but we just weren’t scoring very well. A lot of that has to do with the new personnel and a new team and having to understand certain tempos at certain times in the match and in transition,” said Wallis. “So that’s a big part of why we’re doing well lately, and that’s why we’ve been able to roll up six wins in a row and get that snowball rolling down the hill.”

“Preseason had a lot of tests for us. We played a lot of really competitive teams,” said UTEP outside hitter Serena Patterson. “I think we finally got into a comfortable line up. We are scoring more, which is great, and I think we are just playing team ball which is really good.”

The Miners will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they face the nationally ranked Rice Owls on Saturday at Memorial Gym.

No. 22 Rice (14-1, 4-0 Conference USA), who is also the 11th ranked RPI team in the country, is also undefeated in Conference USA play at this point of the year.

Rice comes in with one of the best attacking offenses in the country. The Owls are ranked 45th in the NCAA in kills per set (13.5) and 34th in hitting percentage (.260). Rice’s defense is also one of the best in the country. The Owls are ranked 12th in the NCAA in opponents hitting percentage (.153).

UTEP, who has recently found its form, knows Rice will be their biggest challenge yet this season and are ready to take it on.

“We know that they’re going to give us some fits athletically that we can’t deal with, but we also know that we’re going to give them fits athletically and tactically with the things that we do in our team and our strengths. And we’re looking forward to that matchup,” said Wallis. “We’ve been preparing for this for a while and our players have a little different smile on their face this week because they know they’re going to measure themselves against someone in Rice, who is one of the top teams in the country. What else do you do this for than to play against the best in division one volleyball?”

“We’ve always competed with Rice ever since I’ve been here. We’ve won my freshman year in 2018, in 2019 we lost in four, then last year we lost in five and then this year I’m hopeful that we’ll beat them,” said Patterson. “It’s been like a test every year, but I think we finally have a good team to where we can really beat them.”

You can see the Miners and Owls face off on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. MT in Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP’s Jamari Sibley makes transition to small forward position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s now less than 30 days before UTEP opens year two of the Joe Golding era on the road at Texas. With 13 new players on the roster, the Miners will lean on its three returners for leadership. A lot is expected of redshirt sophomore Jamari Sibley, in particular. As […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mapping out UTEP’s path back to a bowl game with five games left

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After UTEP’s 41-31 loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday in Ruston, the Miners enter their first bye week of the 2022 season at 3-4, 1-2 in Conference USA play. After Dana Dimel’s squad went to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021 – UTEP’s first postseason appearance in seven years – […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State gearing up for rivalry game against New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (1-5) will be back in business this week when they face New Mexico (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) in another edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are coming off their bye week […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rice, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
KTSM

Week Eight 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastlake vs. Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With just four weeks remaining in the Texas high school football regular season, it’s now crunch time in El Paso for district championships. Perhaps no district battle in town is as heated as District 1-6A, where as many as seven teams are vying for one of the four playoff berths. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC’s playoff hopes come down to final week of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An up-and-down 2022 season has all led to this for El Paso Locomotive FC. With just one match remaining on its regular season slate, El Paso is clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot in USL Championship’s Western Conference, sitting on 46 points. They’re one of six teams still […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Volleyball#Rice Owls#Miners
KTSM

Fullbright foreign exchange program lauds UTEP for opportunities for Hispanics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)  — The University of Texas at El Paso was named as a Fullbright HSI Leader on Tuesday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs) have achieved with the Fulbright […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Giving Day kicks off with Gator Tank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Giving Day kicks off on Thursday, Oct.13 with an early giving celebration and Gator Tank. El Paso Giving Day is a time to show support for nonprofits working to better the community and it is the community’s largest day of charitable giving. The 7th annual Early El Paso Giving Day Kick-off Event […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

El Paso City Representatives donate costumes to kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso City Representatives are hosting “Monster Mash” costume giveaways this October to benefit children in our community. District 6 Rep. Claudia Rodriguez will be holding a costume donation event on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marty Robbins Park located at 11600 Vista Del Sol […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Marine recruit from Las Cruces dies after collapsing during training in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Military officials say an 18-year-old Marine recruit died last month after collapsing during training at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton. The Marine Corps said in a Saturday statement that Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” on Sept. 27 at the base near San Diego. Officials didn’t release […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Can your joints tell the weather?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Are those aches and pains you’re feeling the result of a change in the weather? For some, a change in temperature or atmospheric pressure could be the source of unexpected pressure and pain. Dr. Niral Patel, a family urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston is here to talk about what […]
HOUSTON, TX
KTSM

El Paso wants feds to reimburse $6.1 million in migrant costs

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The City Council on Tuesday will discuss extending through November an emergency ordinance to deal with an ongoing humanitarian and public safety migrant crisis. The move comes as federal authorities continue to release more migrants in El Paso than anywhere else in Texas. Data released during Monday’s City Council […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash in central El Paso; unknown extent of injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two cars were involved in a rollover incident in central El Paso this afternoon close to 4:30 p.m. on Gateway West at Piedras. Emergency crews responded to the emergency. An EPFD spokesperson said people at the scene are being medically evaluated, and so far, injuries are unknown. According to the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy