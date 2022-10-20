MLB Playoffs live stream 2022: How to watch post-season baseball online right now

And the 2022 MLB playoffs live streams are now into the ALCS and NLCS. Our below guide has you completely covered on how to watch every single game, so you don't need to miss an at-bat. We've got the whole MLB post-season schedule, plus our picks on the most affordable way to stream it all online. We've even got tips on when you'll be able to watch games for free.

In the ALCS opener, a Justin Verlander gyem shut the Yankees down. He pitched 6 innings, with 11 strikeouts and only gave up one run to the Yanks. The Yankees hope to get as much offense as Houston did (Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all hit solo HRs) last night, as the Yankees vs Astros live streams continue today.

In San Diego, the Padres woke up and tied their series with an 8-5 win over Philadelphia. The next Phillies vs Padres live stream will see the NLCS go to Philadelphia, where SD puts Musgrove on the mound, while Philly's Suárez takes his mound.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the MLB live streams. Want a little more international flavor? Check out our guide on how to watch T20 World Cup live streams for the biggest cricket tournament.

FREE MLB Playoffs live streams

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams for FREE

The MLB Playoffs will be on free-to-watch broadcast TV, with NLCS games possibly airing on FOX channels (see below). You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas .

The entire World Series will also air on FOX.

MLB live streams around the world

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to ESPN, FOX, TBS and FS1, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in the US

Finding MLB Playoffs live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is with Sling TV 's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you and Fox (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative .

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV .

The $70 per month YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass .

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in Canada

Looking to watch MLB playoff games in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games split across Sportsnet (the home of the since-eliminated Jays) and TSN.

TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region, may also be your source.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

How to watch MLB Playoffs live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports and Foxtel . The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

MLB Playoffs live stream schedule and channels

We've got the full schedule for the entire MLB post-season. We will fill in this schedule (and remove completed series) as the games progress.

All times below in Eastern Time

* denotes that games that may not be necessary

ALCS: Yankees (0) vs Astros (1)

Game 1: Oct. 19 (7:37 p.m.) @ Houston on TBS

Game 2: Oct. 20 (7:37 p.m.) @ Houston on TBS

Game 3: Oct. 22 (5:07 p.m.) @ NY/CLE on TBS

Game 4: Oct. 23 (7:07 p.m.) @ NY/CLE on TBS

Game 5*: Oct. 24 (4:07 p.m.) @ NY/CLE on TBS

Game 6*: Oct. 25 (6:07 p.m.) @ Houston on TBS

Game 7*: Oct. 26 (7:37 p.m.) @ Houston on TBS

NLCS: Phillies (1) vs San Diego (1)

Game 1: PHI 2 , SD 0

, SD 0 Game 2: PHI 5, SD 8

Game 3: Oct. 21 (7:37 p.m.) @ Philadelphia on FS1

Game 4: Oct. 22 (7:45 p.m.) @ Philadelphia on FOX/FS1

Game 5*: Oct. 23 (2:37 p.m.) @ Philadelphia on FS1

Game 6*: Oct. 24 (8:03 p.m.) @ San Diego on FS1

Game 7*: Oct. 25 (8:03 p.m.) @ San Diego on FOX/FS1

World Series

Game 1: Oct. 28 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 2: Oct. 29 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 3: Oct. 31 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 4: Nov. 1 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 5*: Nov. 2 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 6*: Nov. 4 (time TBA) on FOX

Game 7*: Nov. 5 (time TBA) on FOX

