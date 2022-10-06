Next phase of construction begins on TGOW

The Bertie County Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project will be closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when the next phase of construction begins.

The Bertie County Board of Commissioners awarded the $1,271,000 contract to A.R. Chesson Construction Company of Williamston at their regular September board meeting.

The projected completion date of the project, according to project coordinator Robin Payton Payne, is early summer 2023.

The transformation of Bertie Beach will be noticeable with the addition of a two-mile hiking trail, restrooms, a picnic shelter, kayak storage along with eight primitive camping sites and a water fountain with water bottle refill capabilities. The site will also provide an ADA accessible path with handrails to the beach. Plans also include meadow restoration.

“Bertie’s greatest assets, besides its people, are a pristine natural landscape, history and world-class waterways. The Board of Commissioners understood this and moved forward to preserve and protect these invaluable resources that can also create new paths towards diversifying the local economy, small business development, new career opportunities, and downtown revitalization efforts,” according to the county’s website.

One of the sites main attractions is the 2,200 linear feet of sand beach and shallow calm waters overlooked by impressive high cliffs on the Albemarle Sound where the Chowan River begins.

The county’s investment in the TGOW 147-acre property is the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina. The project has been dubbed locally as “Tall Glass of Water” (TGOW)” until a name and logo have been selected.

“Eroding bluff provides sand for the narrow sandy strand plain beach and therefore ‘letting nature take its course’ is an option to maintain a sandy swimming beach. However, the protection of Roanoke Colonists era artifacts along the bluff and the need to retain acreage for public activities require that erosion control be addressed, according to county reports. The county is focused on nature-based solutions for reducing the eroding bluffs, while maintaining the sandy beach.

According to engineering reports, there is a three-prong approach to erosion control that includes installing a line of non-pressure treated breakwaters to temporarily protect cypress saplings while they become established. The cypress trees will then provide shoreline protection by creating thin, but effective sand bars that extend out from the sandy beach called tombolos. This is not necessary at the main swim beach because cypress and tombolos already exist.

At the base of the bluff, natural fiber material arranged in a roll, called coir logs, will be used to protect another line of cypress saplings and finally at the top of the bluff natural vegetation will be planted to stabilize the upper portion.The goal is to retain moisture within the exposed soil, develop a strong root system and create a natural buffer line along the shore that reduces the day-to-day wave action.

For more information and project updates, go to: http://www.co.bertie.nc.us/projects/2019/tgow/tgow.html