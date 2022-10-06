Five named Francis M. Barnes Scholars

Five 2022 Martin County graduates join the ranks of being named a Francis M. Barnes Scholar.

The students were nominated by their high schools and meet the requirements set forth by the scholarship guidelines, according to Jenny Thigpen.

“To be considered for this award, a student must be from Martin County, be of good character and ability and have expressed the earnest desire to return to Martin County upon graduation to put their skills and knowledge to work as a productive member of the Martin County Community,” she said.

Francis M. Barnes Scholars will be awarded a $32,000 allotment over a four-year period if enrolled in a four-year college or university.

A scholar attending a two-year community college will be awarded $4,000 a year, with the potential allotment increasing for the remaining two years if the student enrolls in a four-year college or university, explained Thigpen.

The 2022 Barnes recipients are Rodolfo Martinez Barron, Robert Shane Griffin, Kaitlyn Hayes, Brandon Lilley and Cassidy Patrick.

Rodolfo Martinez Barron graduated from South Creek High School. He is the son of Demetria Barron Martinez. He attends Pitt Community College (PCC) and East Carolina University (ECU) in the “2+2 business program,” which allows PCC students to complete a two-year degree in General Business Administration before transferring to the ECU College of Business to complete a bachelor’s with two additional years of study.

He plans also to complete an internship with AMEXCAN, the association of Mexicans in N.C., a non-profit organization in Eastern North Carolina which advocates for the active involvement and participation of Hispanics and Latinos in their new communities.

Barron plans to continue with his volunteer work and part-time employment as he strives to become his family’s first-generation college graduate.

Robert Shane Griffin graduated from Riverside High School. He is the son of Deborah and Jimmy Griffin. He attends N.C. State University, majoring in Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, with a concentration in Fisheries Science.

He plans to return to Martin County, employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or U.S. Department of the Interior. His love of Martin County and the Roanoke River has fueled his desire to focus on conservation and the protection of wildlife, marine species and natural resources.

Kaitlyn Hayes graduated from Riverside High School. She is the daughter of Tammy and Curtis Hayes. She is attending East Carolina University and intends to follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a teacher in the Martin County school system.

Hayes knows the value of education and hopes to be an agent of change in her future students’ lives. She plans to remain an active volunteer in her community in Martin County.

Brandon Earl Lilley graduated from Riverside High School. He is the son of Wanda and Joseph Lilley. He is enrolled in the East Carolina Honors College.

He attended Martin Community College, while attending high school, where he earned an associate degree, and an accounting and finance certificate. He obtained his Eagle Scout award at the age of 15 and plans to continue strengthen his character by giving back to his community in Martin County.

Lilley intends to obtain his master’s degree in accounting and practice as a certified public accountant in Martin County.

Cassidy Patrick graduated from South Creek High School. She is the daughter of Julius and Linda Patrick. She is enrolled in East Carolina Honors College.

She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and a master’s degree in the medical field. She has been involved in sports, band, student government and clubs, while volunteering in outreach programs and working part-time.

Patrick plans to pursue a career in healthcare in Martin County and to assist in building a healthier and stronger community.

“Over the years, the Francis M. Barnes Trust has awarded thousands of dollars of additional awards to deserving residents of Martin County,” Thigpen added. “Martin County residents may also benefit from the Francis M. Barnes Trust by applying for financial assistance at Martin Community College, Beaufort Community College and Pitt Community College.”