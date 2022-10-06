ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Five named Francis M. Barnes Scholars

By Deborah Griffin
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIV9i_0iO1FsqW00

Five 2022 Martin County graduates join the ranks of being named a Francis M. Barnes Scholar.

The students were nominated by their high schools and meet the requirements set forth by the scholarship guidelines, according to Jenny Thigpen.

“To be considered for this award, a student must be from Martin County, be of good character and ability and have expressed the earnest desire to return to Martin County upon graduation to put their skills and knowledge to work as a productive member of the Martin County Community,” she said.

Francis M. Barnes Scholars will be awarded a $32,000 allotment over a four-year period if enrolled in a four-year college or university.

A scholar attending a two-year community college will be awarded $4,000 a year, with the potential allotment increasing for the remaining two years if the student enrolls in a four-year college or university, explained Thigpen.

The 2022 Barnes recipients are Rodolfo Martinez Barron, Robert Shane Griffin, Kaitlyn Hayes, Brandon Lilley and Cassidy Patrick.

Rodolfo Martinez Barron graduated from South Creek High School. He is the son of Demetria Barron Martinez. He attends Pitt Community College (PCC) and East Carolina University (ECU) in the “2+2 business program,” which allows PCC students to complete a two-year degree in General Business Administration before transferring to the ECU College of Business to complete a bachelor’s with two additional years of study.

He plans also to complete an internship with AMEXCAN, the association of Mexicans in N.C., a non-profit organization in Eastern North Carolina which advocates for the active involvement and participation of Hispanics and Latinos in their new communities.

Barron plans to continue with his volunteer work and part-time employment as he strives to become his family’s first-generation college graduate.

Robert Shane Griffin graduated from Riverside High School. He is the son of Deborah and Jimmy Griffin. He attends N.C. State University, majoring in Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, with a concentration in Fisheries Science.

He plans to return to Martin County, employed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or U.S. Department of the Interior. His love of Martin County and the Roanoke River has fueled his desire to focus on conservation and the protection of wildlife, marine species and natural resources.

Kaitlyn Hayes graduated from Riverside High School. She is the daughter of Tammy and Curtis Hayes. She is attending East Carolina University and intends to follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a teacher in the Martin County school system.

Hayes knows the value of education and hopes to be an agent of change in her future students’ lives. She plans to remain an active volunteer in her community in Martin County.

Brandon Earl Lilley graduated from Riverside High School. He is the son of Wanda and Joseph Lilley. He is enrolled in the East Carolina Honors College.

He attended Martin Community College, while attending high school, where he earned an associate degree, and an accounting and finance certificate. He obtained his Eagle Scout award at the age of 15 and plans to continue strengthen his character by giving back to his community in Martin County.

Lilley intends to obtain his master’s degree in accounting and practice as a certified public accountant in Martin County.

Cassidy Patrick graduated from South Creek High School. She is the daughter of Julius and Linda Patrick. She is enrolled in East Carolina Honors College.

She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Public Health and a master’s degree in the medical field. She has been involved in sports, band, student government and clubs, while volunteering in outreach programs and working part-time.

Patrick plans to pursue a career in healthcare in Martin County and to assist in building a healthier and stronger community.

“Over the years, the Francis M. Barnes Trust has awarded thousands of dollars of additional awards to deserving residents of Martin County,” Thigpen added. “Martin County residents may also benefit from the Francis M. Barnes Trust by applying for financial assistance at Martin Community College, Beaufort Community College and Pitt Community College.”

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton DSS worker earns state award

JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award

Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, NC
Martin County, NC
Government
WNCT

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
GRIFTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Northampton County Schools to get a new interim superintendent

Rosa Atkins, a veteran Virginia educator with North Carolina roots, has been tapped by the State Board of Education to lead troubled Northampton County Schools. Atkins replaces Del Burns, a former Wake County superintendent, who was named interim superintendent of the district in December after the state board suspended Northampton County Schools (NCS) Superintendent Pamela Chamblee, citing state law that gives the board authority to do so if a district is perennially low-performing.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Council on Aging holds annual Fall Fest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest. The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
Person
Jimmy Griffin
WITN

Greenville Affordable Housing Loan Committee to meet Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Affordable Housing Loan Committee will meet Wednesday at the council chambers of City Hall. The committee focuses on loans for those that need assistance like first-time home buyers and the elderly. The committee also makes recommendations to the City Council about potential land purchases...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#East Carolina University#N C State University#Linus K12#Linus High School#Pitt Community College#Pcc
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WITN

Greenville police investigating shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
495
Followers
644
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy