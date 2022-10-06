Scales appointed town commissioner

At Monday night’s Williamston Town Board meeting, Mayor Joyce Whichard Brown called for a motion to appoint Darnell Scales to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ronell Rogers.

In July, Rogers left his post as Commissioner At-Large early because he and his wife moved to Pitt County.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Alton Moore made a motion for the appointment, which was seconded by Commissioner Jerry Knox. The motion carried with Commissioner Dean McCall’s third yes vote. Commissioner William Coffield was absent.

The unexpired term will end in November 2023. Scales can then run for the seat, which he said he has plans to do. The seat will also be open for anyone else to file who desires to run.

The Honorable District Court Judge Regina Parker swore in Scales, as his wife of 30 years, Iyone, held the Bible where he placed his right hand.

Darnell and Iyone are both originally from Alexandria, Va. Both held jobs for over three decades in the metropolitan area of Washington D.C., he in transportation, she with the Department of Commerce.

Iyone and Mayor Whichard Brown have been friends for over 50 years, said Scales.

Throughout the years, the couple made several visits to Williamston.

“We really fell in love with the town,” he said.

They moved to Martin County in December of 2018. Scales served as Mayor Whichard Brown’s campaign manager when she ran for her second term in 2019.

The couple has four children; and 14 grandchildren, who range in age from 6 to 27.

Scales is a self-described “people-person.”

Upon moving to Williamston, the Scales quickly became involved in several different service organizations, including Positive People in Action, a volunteer grass-roots group, which helps people in need in the community.

As an ordained deacon, Scales serves as chairman of the deacons at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church on Warren Street.

Throughout his career, Scales has served the public and has a desire to help people.

“I tell people, ‘I do what I can, when I can, wherever I can,’” he said.