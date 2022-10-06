Lipbone Redding to play this Friday

On Friday, Oct. 7, music fans will not want to miss the opportunity to catch Lipbone Redding in concert at the Martin County Arts Council at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for those 18 years old and under. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Redding, a self-described “voice-strumentalist,” is an award-winning vocalist, guitar player, storyteller, songwriter, author, teacher and traveler.

He is best known for his one-man orchestra show; simultaneously playing, singing and making trombone, bass and percussion sounds with his mouth.

The name Lipbone, is a contraction of “Lip Trombone,” which comes from being able to precisely mimic the sounds of a trombone with his lips. He is also a bit of a comedian.

Originally from eastern North Carolina, he performed for a while amid the subway tunnels of New York City.

In one of his many YouTube videos he quips, “People always ask how I got to New York. I tell them I took a Greyhound Bus.”

He now tours worldwide, with over 200 engagements a year.

Tom Netherland of the Bristol, T.N. Herald Courier, said, “From New York’s subway to stages around the world, Lipbone Redding’s music stretches like a string that’s never-ending. With eight albums of tunes and a lifetime of inspiration from which to draw, the well-traveled musician features a sound that far exceeds the boundaries of Americana. Despite the lack of a band, his approach dips into jazz and blues with a New Orleans touch. Swaths of Latin America tango with occasional dollops of Asian flair and American funk. Like an international rainbow, Redding’s style reaches out to touch many a someone.”

Another review expounded.

“His natural human sounds of throat singing, bass and beat-boxing, and his astonishingly realistic lip-tromboning are a must-experience. Lipbone incorporates American Roots, Blues and Jazz with world influences including Indian, Middle Eastern, African and Latin styles. An uncanny vocal range, a nylon string guitar, a wooden spoon duct-taped to his foot and a lifetime of stories are all he needs to get the party started.”

According to Wikipedia, Redding’s album “Hop the Fence” ranked number three on the Jamband Radio Chart in 2007 and remained in the top 10 for 11 consecutive weeks.

He currently lives in North Carolina and is touring solo, although he occasionally performs with his group The LipBone Orchestra.

Get tickets through Eventbrite, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce or the Martin County Arts Council, (252)-789-8470.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door, sold as long as space allows.

The Martin County Arts Council is located in the Flat Iron Building at 124 Washington St., Williamston.