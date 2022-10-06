Martin County family loses everything in house fire

A Martin County family has lost everything due to a house fire.

Last week, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Williamston-Fire-Rescue-EMS was called to 113 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston at 2:50 a.m. concerning a structure fire.

The first unit on the scene arrived within four minutes of dispatch and found heavy fire conditions, which had already consumed about 60 percent of the home, according to Fire Chief Michael Peaks.

“There were occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but thankfully they escaped without injury,” he said.

The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional.

Williamston Fire Rescue was assisted by Williamston Police and the American Red Cross.

If anyone would like to offer the family assistance, email tbarber@martin.k12.nc.us or candrews@martin.k12.nc.us; or call 252-217-2674, or 252-508-5232.

Peaks reminded residents Williamston-Fire-Rescue-EMS provides free smoke alarms for residents within the fire district. Call 252-792-3521 to speak with someone about the smoke alarm program. Some restrictions apply.