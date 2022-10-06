ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Martin County family loses everything in house fire

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKshL_0iO1FmnO00

A Martin County family has lost everything due to a house fire.

Last week, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Williamston-Fire-Rescue-EMS was called to 113 North McCaskey Rd. in Williamston at 2:50 a.m. concerning a structure fire.

The first unit on the scene arrived within four minutes of dispatch and found heavy fire conditions, which had already consumed about 60 percent of the home, according to Fire Chief Michael Peaks.

“There were occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but thankfully they escaped without injury,” he said.

The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional.

Williamston Fire Rescue was assisted by Williamston Police and the American Red Cross.

If anyone would like to offer the family assistance, email tbarber@martin.k12.nc.us or candrews@martin.k12.nc.us; or call 252-217-2674, or 252-508-5232.

Peaks reminded residents Williamston-Fire-Rescue-EMS provides free smoke alarms for residents within the fire district. Call 252-792-3521 to speak with someone about the smoke alarm program. Some restrictions apply.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, NC
City
Williamston, NC
Martin County, NC
Crime & Safety
Williamston, NC
Crime & Safety
wcti12.com

Road closure happening in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Williamston Police#The American Red Cross#Peaks
WITN

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton DSS worker earns state award

JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WAVY News 10

Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

New Bern police investigating after one person shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are investigating after finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening. New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in New Bern after receiving shots fired call Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, New...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Rocky Mount couple remains in serious condition at ECU Health Medical Center, a day after they were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. It happened in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When police arrived they saw the dog attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
495
Followers
644
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy