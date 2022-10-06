Do not be reduced by them...

Is my perception accurate or am I just paranoid? It seems that each effort in our everyday or all throughout history, whenever good will is exerted to accomplish improvement, evil immediately unleashes a greater endeavor to offset it.

This despairing sense of injustice dominated my mood upon remembering that on today’s date, Oct. 6 in 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize along with Menachim Began, was assassinated by his own bodyguards.

In all the history of the strife between the Arabs states and Israel, his willingness to “travel to Jerusalem” presented the most opportune possibility of peace in the Middle East. But in instantaneous flash of automatic gunfire, good was annihilated and hatred was revived.

Reflect on the similarity of other historical assassinations — Abraham Lincoln, Gandhi, John Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and, certainly, Jesus Christ to name only a few — each was attempting good only to be stopped in their tracks by evil — prevented from preaching peace and harmonious living.

On a less grandeur scale, how many times have you wondered in your own life experiences why self-indulgent, self-centered people tend to get ahead in life or the easier job positions in the workforce, or maybe why dishonest individuals are elected to public offices or are enabled to utilize their authority as power bases to line their own pockets or lord their privileged status over others who are merely trying to live decent lives?

Almost all decent folks at some time feel caught in the moral corundum when they simply seem never to be able to win.

The difficulty in confronting this truth of human nature is ‘How do we deal with it?’

Actually, there is little one can do. It is simply part of human nature. It would be heartwarming at this conjecture to employ words of praise for the democratic populous ruling instead of dictatorial personalities reigning unabated.

However, in the actual practice of life, most people whether in school, work place, national politics or even in church life, tend to latch onto the coattails of those they consider power brokers and follow their lead.

In the end what one can do mostly is to take William Shakespeare’s advice, “To thine own self be true.” Dr. Seuss had a unique style of making the same observation: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”

Rita Mae Brown once observed the opposite perspective, the pain of not being true to oneself with the words, “The reward of conformity is that everyone likes you except yourself.”

Maybe all centers around how the individual defines success for their life. Obviously some people consider it measured by a financial portfolio or maybe social standing or even influence.

But Ellen Degeneres once spoke these words of wisdom: “Success is to live your life with integrity and not give in to peer pressure to be something you are not.”

Above all whom I might quote on this matter, my favorite writer is Maya Angelou whose words really bring together the entire enigma of ethics on the matter of overbearing personalities and confronting them: “You cannot control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

She seems to echo the sentiments of the writer of Proverbs, “Like a muddied and polluted spring is the one who compromises his integrity before the powerful.”