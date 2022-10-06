NC Supreme Court visits Edenton

Edenton played host to the highest judges in the state early this week as the North Carolina Supreme Court came to town to hear arguments in five separate cases – two of which could have impacts on statewide elections.

One of only two locations outside of Raleigh where the Supreme Court can officially convene – along with Morganton – Edenton hosts the justices of the state’s highest court every few years.

“Our North Carolina Constitution says that the Supreme Court is to hold sessions in Raleigh or such other places as specified by the General Assembly. We’re fortunate that the legislature has designated Edenton as one of those places,” said Chief Justice Paul Newby. “It is a true privilege to hold court in the historic 1767 courthouse. The courthouse and the town remind us of our history and the special role that Edenton had in our independence. The people of Edenton have done an amazing job of preserving the historic nature of their community.”

On Monday, oral arguments were heard in the anticipated Holmes v. Moore case.

Holmes v. Moore is a state court challenge to the legislation implementing North Carolina’s voter ID constitutional amendment, which the N.C. General Assembly passed during a special session in late 2018.

Counselors in Edenton spent roughly 75 minutes presenting their sides of the case, arguing for either upholding a previous decision from the trial court (striking down the law) or to reconsider it.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice filed a lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court on behalf of six plaintiffs. This lawsuit claims that voting restrictions in the enabling legislation will be discriminatory against voters of African American and American Indian status.

A panel of judges later held a trial, and in September 2021 a majority struck down the law, saying it intentionally discriminated against Black voters. In early 2022, via 4-3 decision, the NC Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, as well as Harper v. Hall.

The plaintiffs said in a written statement in July that an expedited argument date – such as September – would help both officials and voters “prepare for future elections without the risk of voter confusion and disenfranchisement.”

An order filed and signed by Senior Associate Justice Robin Hudson granted the request, citing “the great public interest in the subject matter of this case, the importance of the issues to the constitutional jurisprudence of this state, and the need to reach a final resolution on the merits at the earliest possible opportunity.”

It should be noted that the 4-3 decision in early 2022 was down party lines, according to the justices’ registered party affiliations.

Newby, supported by the other two Republicans on the court, wrote previously that the “majority expedites the hearing of a case where no jurisprudential reason supports doing.”

A lawsuit at the federal level that sees the same voter ID law challenged is currently pending and could become irrelevant if the N.C. Supreme Court upholds the trial court’s earlier decision.

Other arguments heard on Monday included West, et al. v. Hoyle’s Tire & Axle, LLC, et al. – considering death benefits under the N.C. Workers’ Compensation Act and State v. Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson – a criminal case concerning waiver of constitutional right to jury trial.

Arguments continued into Tuesday, where the court heard the case Harper, et al. v. Hall, et al. on the issue of newly drawn legislative maps and whether they are the result of “extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

A previous state Supreme Court ruling confirmed new districts for the 2022 election cycle. However, those critical of the Republican-led General Assembly’s remedial maps for state House and Senate races have continued to press challenges against the redistricting.

Some North Carolina legislators took issue with a court-drawn map for congressional elections.

The other case in which oral arguments were heard on Tuesday was Cedarbrook Residential Center, Inc. et al. v. N.C. Department of Health & Human Resources – dealing with sovereign immunity.

In rank and file fashion, visitors with tickets to view the proceedings funneled in and out of the courthouse’s Georgian doors over the course of the two days, eager to get a glimpse into the workings of the state’s highest court.

Arguments were live streamed across Monday and Tuesday, for those not in attendance.

Before the session kicked off, the justices toured Edenton on Sunday, taking part in a cocktail party at the Penelope Barker House, dinner at a private residence and a candlelight dessert at the Cupola House.

“Members of the court so enjoy our time here,” Newby said. “The folks of Edenton could not be more hospitable. We are always warmly received. We thank all the folks who have worked so hard to make our visit special.”