Lady driver...

October 2003 was a significant year in the United Kingdom.

You do know that the UK includes England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Many visitors arrived. Among them King Abdullah, the Crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Abdullah controls endless sand dunes east of the Suez Canal with huge deposits of oil underneath. Fossil fuels which some call “liquid gold.”

Lawrence of Arabia was not the first or last to covet these petrochemicals though he at least could ride a camel! But I digress. Back to King Abdullah.

It became known that he wanted to visit Scotland. Not interested in a kilt. Or a bagpipe. Or the Loch Ness Monster. Instead, he wished to visit Balmoral estate where Queen Elizabeth lives when not in London at Buckingham palace.

Quite a contrast exists between Saudi Arabia bereft of trees and verdant Scotland. A few date palms exist in Arabia around an occasional oasis here and there. But nothing compared to the forests of the Balmoral Castle estate lush from timely rains throughout the year. Thousands of green acres everywhere on rolling hills.

Readers must remember that in 2003 expanded rights for women were a hot political issue. A very sensitive matter indeed.

Television near and far let viewers know that whether one had a moped or a used car no Saudi woman could legally drive solo. Must have a male person in the passenger seat. Or walk.

King Abdullah learned that he was welcome to visit the Queen in Scotland. Brought his personal translator along.

Then something very interesting happened.

British diplomat Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles was the UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 2003. In his memoirs he tells this story which both Abdullah and Queen Elizabeth have verified as happening in 1998.

“After lunch, the Queen asked her royal guest whether he would like a tour of the estate.”

“Prompted by his foreign minister the urbane Prince Saud agreed though initially hesitant. The royal Land Rovers were drawn up in front of the castle.

As instructed, the Crown Prince climbed into the front seat of the front Land Rover, his interpreter in the seat behind.”

“To his surprise, the Queen climbed into the driving seat, turned the ignition and drove off.”

Cowper Coles writes, “Women were not yet allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia. Abdullah was not used to being driven by a woman, let alone a queen.”

Not to mention a queen who can drive like the wind!

According to Cowper-Coles, Elizabeth didn’t just drive the SUV, but rather rapidly whizzed along the estate’s narrow roads as she chatted, prompting Abdullah to become increasingly anxious.

“Through his interpreter, the Crown Prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead,” the diplomat said.

Apparently, King Abdullah forgot that during World War II this former princess trained as a mechanic was also a military truck driver for the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service of the British Army. Observers in 1945 quipped that the Queen knows how to bomb around in a car. Talked to Abdullah the whole time.

In my mind’s eye I see Abdullah’s face turning whiter than vanilla ice cream or a jar of mayonnaise. Knuckles too turned white as snow flakes. He was horrified.

Elizabeth is the only female Royal to serve on active duty during World War II.

We have since learned that the Queen did not have a driver’s license.

She did not need one. She was and is a leader. Ever the welcoming hostess.

Little wonder she is well remembered.

She left our fellowship on Thursday afternoon Sept. 8. Her timeless decency, insightful calm and judicious counsel over 70 years remain a blessing and inspiration to all.

One offspring of her rebellious colonies in North America says, “Thank you.”