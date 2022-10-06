Town council hears update on plate readers

License plate readers that the town of Edenton recently agreed to test have now been deployed on the streets for a 60-day trial.

The readers, which provide real-time information and photographs to the Edenton Police Department about stolen vehicles, expired tags, arrest warrants and other pertinent data, were installed last week, according to Edenton Police Chief Henry King.

During a presentation to town council last Monday in the wake of returning from the FBI National Academy, King briefed Edenton leaders on the upcoming trial run of the license plate readers, which was approved by council members in a unanimous vote on May 23.

“After 60 days, I’m going to come back before the council with data of how many arrests we made, what we saw, things like that,” Chief King explained.

The Chief said he hopes that the license plate readers will help suspects become more honest, now that EPD will have verification of certain vehicles – seen photographed – at specific times in town.

The hardware will not be able to track down “speedsters,” however, after a question from Councilman Elton Bond about the matter.

After the 60-day trial period ends, King said that the town can decide whether to enter into a lease agreement and keep the hardware, or ship it back to the company – Leonardo.

Councilman Aaron Coston asked where the plate readers were installed. Mayor Jimmy Stallings quickly interjected and said that the public “does not need to know” where the readers are located.

Shifting gears, Chief King told council members that Edenton police officers have been doing well at responding to shots fired calls in municipal limits.

Thanks to the acoustic threat detection system installed across town – which can pick up on gunshots or firecracker noises – Chief King said that police response times have been much quicker as a result.

Other business conducted by council included:

Council received an update on the Confederate monument relocation. Councilman Hackney High said that documentation related to the town’s potential ownership of the monument has been forwarded to the county attorney, who is now working alongside the town attorney to work further on the transfer of the statue.An update to the town’s pay schedules was presented before council. The new schedule will be voted on at the first council meeting of October.