ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 10

Related
ABC6.com

Cranston officials speak out against proposal of homeless units to city

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston city officials- including Mayor Ken Hopkins- spoke out against the proposal to bring 500 homeless units to the Pastore Complex (state owned landed) on Tuesday. The units are called Pallet Shelters. “We have a strong desire to help homeless people but at the same...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket EMTs have licenses reinstated following August incident

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket EMTs licenses has been reinstated after it was initially suspended for the handling of an emergency response in August. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Shawn Hoyle had his license reinstated Sept. 30. after the department found no evidence of professional misconduct in the Aug. 1 response.
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#R I#Police Union#Politics Local#The City Council#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Sysco truck drivers go on strike in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Sysco truck drivers went on strike in Warwick on Tuesday. The strike took place at Buckhead Beef, a distribution center owned by Sysco. “We’re actually having the customers come here and actually put the items in their personal vehicles. And drive wherever, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, to their restaurants,” said Justin, who has been a driver for Sysco 19 years.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Fast facts: The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – In response to a trio of deadly and costly hurricanes in Southern New England, the Army Corps of Engineers began construction on The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier. Drew Cattano, a Barrier Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers tells abc6: “ It was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
WARWICK, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Providence police to use virtual reality to train officers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that new training for officers will include virtual reality and taser stimulator scenarios. “Providence police are the first and only department in Rhode Island and largest department in New England to utilize this new technology,” said Lindsay Lague, spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy