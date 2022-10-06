Read full article on original website
Autumnfest parade draws thousands amid city’s political turbulence
The 44th annual parade once again drew thousands and took over the streets this Columbus Day, showcasing multiple marching bands, and even more smiling faces.
ABC6.com
Cranston officials speak out against proposal of homeless units to city
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston city officials- including Mayor Ken Hopkins- spoke out against the proposal to bring 500 homeless units to the Pastore Complex (state owned landed) on Tuesday. The units are called Pallet Shelters. “We have a strong desire to help homeless people but at the same...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
ABC6.com
Report: New Bedford City Councilor found not guilty for 2021 OUI
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford City Councilor was found not guilty Tuesday on charges of OUI stemming from a 2021 crash. The New Bedford Light reported councilman Hugh Dunn was found not guilty of OUI after a judge said there was a lack evidence. The outlet...
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket EMTs have licenses reinstated following August incident
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket EMTs licenses has been reinstated after it was initially suspended for the handling of an emergency response in August. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Shawn Hoyle had his license reinstated Sept. 30. after the department found no evidence of professional misconduct in the Aug. 1 response.
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing
NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
ABC6.com
8 years ago, he backed him for governor. Now, Chris Christie endorses Allan Fung for Congress
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It was on this day, 10 days into the month of October, in 2014 when then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed fellow Republican Allan Fung in his bid for Rhode Island governor. Eight years later, the former New Jersey governor is now endorsing Fung...
2 suspects sought in Cranston purse theft
The male and female suspects reportedly committed the theft outside the CVS on Reservoir Road.
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. The victim told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Westport Pharmacist’s Passion Is Restoring Gravestones
If it's true that the greatness of a community can be judged by the way its dead are treated, then Westport can be grateful to a group of volunteers who've cleaned and restored 500 headstones since 2019. Todd Baptista, pharmacist by day, is also known as host and promoter of...
ABC6.com
4 arrested after ‘large party’ bust near the University of Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men were arrested after a party bust near the University of Rhode Island over the weekend. South Kingstown police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Kingstown Road for “a large party with excessive noise.”. Upon arrival, officers saw 350 to 400 people...
ABC6.com
Sysco truck drivers go on strike in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Sysco truck drivers went on strike in Warwick on Tuesday. The strike took place at Buckhead Beef, a distribution center owned by Sysco. “We’re actually having the customers come here and actually put the items in their personal vehicles. And drive wherever, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, to their restaurants,” said Justin, who has been a driver for Sysco 19 years.
Massachusetts TikToker Says New Bedford Is ‘Friggin’ Gorgeous’
Recently, Nancy Hall introduced us to Jeremy Honig, whose TikTok account features many videos pointing out how silly Massachusetts town names are to pronounce. In fact, Nancy was a big fan of his song that he made up for town names. Honig also has a continuing series of “Massachusetts Towns...
ABC6.com
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
ABC6.com
Fast facts: The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier
NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) – In response to a trio of deadly and costly hurricanes in Southern New England, the Army Corps of Engineers began construction on The New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier. Drew Cattano, a Barrier Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers tells abc6: “ It was...
Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Downtown Cannibalization? OPEC, Russia Vote Republican; Corrosively Anti-Compromise
-- From “Love After Love,’’ by Derek Wolcott (1930-2017), Nobel Prize-winning St. Lucan poet who spent a lot of time in Boston. -- From “Elevator Music’’, by Henry Taylor (born 1942), American poet. “Love is an agreement on the part of two people to...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
ABC6.com
Providence police to use virtual reality to train officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that new training for officers will include virtual reality and taser stimulator scenarios. “Providence police are the first and only department in Rhode Island and largest department in New England to utilize this new technology,” said Lindsay Lague, spokesperson for the Providence Police Department.
