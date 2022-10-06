Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds will increase this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas, Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon and into the evening, with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods. Combined with low relative humidity, this will result in a high fire danger with any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be somewhat higher. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess of 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger. Burning is strongly discouraged.
