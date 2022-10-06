Effective: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow West to northwest winds will increase this afternoon and into the evening, with sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods. Combined with low relative humidity, this will result in a high fire danger with any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be somewhat higher. Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO