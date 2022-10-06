Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
The Rock Addresses Who The Head Of The Table Is
Wrestling fans have been wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever step back inside a WWE ring to take on his cousin Roman Reigns to determine who really is the "Head of the Table." It would make sense in storyline, as Reigns has taken over his family and gotten them all to acknowledge him, even "The Brahma Bull.
Jerry Lawler Reveals What The Rock And Nick Khan Talked About At Recent Dinner
With tonight's episode of "Tales from the Territories" focused on the feud between Jerry "The King" Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman, younger fans unfamiliar with the storied Memphis rivalry between the two performers will have a chance to find out what makes the storyline so beloved in the eyes of those who were around to see it. Speaking on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed that the feud became the topic of conversation during a recent dinner between himself and two of the biggest figures in the industry.
WWE Extreme Rules Match Producers Revealed
WWE's Extreme Rules proved to be a memorable show for WWE, with the latest premium live event featuring six matches with a variety of stipulations being showcased. During a new report from Fightful Select, the producers of each encounter have been revealed, and there was somebody different on hand for each match, which wasn't the case last week for the weekly television shows where double duty had to be pulled.
Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return
The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/12): Canada TV Debut, Chris Jericho Vs. Bryan Danielson For The ROH World Championship
History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history. To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.
Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star
There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet. Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the high-flying Mustafa Ali both work for WWE and, while they are on separate brands, Rousey had some high praise for the Chicago native. "I think he is, he's amazingly talented," Rousey said while streaming on Youtube. "Athletically and comes up with some...
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
CJ Perry Poses With WWE Star At Black Carpet Movie Premiere
It's the spookiest, sugar-laden time of the year for America and various countries around the world — Halloween season is upon us! And with that season comes a new wave of horror films releasing, including the "final" chapter in the beloved "Halloween" film franchise. "Halloween Ends" releases in theatres and on Peacock streaming services this Friday, October 14, and as is tradition with big Hollywood films, a red — or in this case black — carpet premiere occurred earlier this week. Two familiar faces to the WWE Universe were seen on the carpet decked out in glamorous outfits while posing for pictures: former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly Lana in WWE.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning
Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.
