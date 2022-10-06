Pull on a pair of leg warmers, Zooey Deschanel: You’re about to get Physical. Deschanel has boarded Season 3 of Apple TV+’s dark comedy, TVLine has learned, marking her first role on a scripted series since New Girl wrapped in 2018. She’ll appear in the upcoming episodes as Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry. The character’s arrival was first teased in Physical‘s Season 2 finale; read our post mortem chat with series creator Annie Weisman here. Physical stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a dutiful housewife to husband Danny who is privately battling personal demons related...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO