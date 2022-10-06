The Only Developed Market Index In Positive Territory This Year Has Returned About 1% — It's Not In Europe Or America

Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Wednesday's Market Minute: A Crisis of Good Data?
By now, we all know the situation. The labor market is strong, inflation’s still hot, and the Fed’s nowhere near backing down. Treasury yields and the dollar are moving perfectly in sync higher, and the stock market is going in the opposite direction. For investors, nothing matters more...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
How Is The Market Feeling About Micron Technology?
Micron Technology's MU short percent of float has fallen 13.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.74 million shares sold short, which is 2.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
IAC Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IAC IAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Analysis: Why Investors Should Hope Jamie Dimon Is Wrong Again About The Markets
On Monday, the CEO of one of the biggest banks in the world, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan & Chase Co JPM made a bearish statement on the markets. In this news algo-driven market, statements like these will have a negative impact on the market. This isn't the first time Dimon...
Applied Blockchain Is An Attractive Way To Gain Exposure To Bitcoin Mining Growth, Analyst Says
Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated a Buy on Applied Blockchain, Inc APLD with a $5.50 price target. APLD posted its Q1'FY23 results after the close yesterday. APLD reported on the high-end of guidance for both topline and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. APLD's Texas site could experience delays around regulatory...
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Braze Analyst Likes The Stock For Long-Term Capital Appreciation
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform on Braze, Inc BRZE and a $52 price target. He re-rated ahead of attending its FORGE 2022 Customer Conference and Investor Day in New York City. He continued to like Braze for long-term capital appreciation for several reasons. The company disrupted a...
Zimbabwe University To Develop A Central Bank Digital Currency
The Harare Institute of Technology in Zimbabwe is developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to the institute’s Vice Chancellor Quinton Kanhukamwe. Kanhukamwe stated the proposed CBDC would aid in the eradication of issues such as currency manipulation, cash hoarding and unlawful foreign exchange trades. Speaking at a...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
Fed Minutes Warn Investors Interest Rates May Be Higher For Longer
The minutes come after the Federal Reserve last month issued its third 0.75% interest rate hike in four months. The bond market is pricing in an 86% chance of another 0.75% rate hike in November, according to CME Group. Inflation remains the central bank's top priority, according to the September...
Credit Suisse Picks 7 Aerospace, Defense Stocks To Buy — And 4 To Avoid
Aerospace and defense stocks have been among the handful of investments that have performed well in a very difficult market in 2022. Global geopolitical tensions have been heightened since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Credit Suisse analyst Scott Deuschle said Wednesday there are still plenty of investment opportunities among defense stocks.
