ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t think there was any intent’: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts to Davante Adams shoving cameraman

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of much controversy after his despicable actions following the Las Vegas Raiders’ crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams’ frustrations with yet another Raiders choke bubbled over, and he inexplicably shoved a cameraman, who was a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, while he was exiting the field in Arrowhead Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are playing the waiting game to start the 2022 season, as they await the return of Deshaun Watson from his 11-game suspension. So far, the Browns are 2-3 without Watson as they look to stay afloat in the AFC North while he’s on the sidelines. With the New England Patriots coming into […] The post Cleveland Browns: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Giants

With the Baltimore Ravens getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Giants on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Ravens-Giants matchup, it is time to make some Ravens Week 6 bold predictions. Baltimore is coming off a thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team only managed […] The post Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB plan vs. Vikings with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with quarterback trouble as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol. As a result, Skylar Thompson is expected to make his first NFL start in Week 6, per Marcel Louis-Jacquez. Dolphins sports writer Hal Habib reported that Mike McDaniel said Teddy Bridgewater will back up Thompson if […] The post Dolphins QB plan vs. Vikings with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys’ stout defense was dealt with yet another crucial test this season, as the group squared off with the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams offense in Week 5. As has been a recurring theme as of late, the Cowboys defense once again passed a key test with flying colors. The Cowboys silenced the […] The post Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

