Sports is a way to make memories

One of the many great things about sports is its ability to create opportunities for wonderful memories. I was fortunate to have that exact experience this past weekend.

My best friend, his wife and their two sons are sports fans. They have terrible taste in teams, but I love them still and share their passion for sports. My son does not share that passion.

His mother and I both love sports and he is enthusiastically exposed to it from both of us, but he couldn’t care less about watching it. That’s OK because he is passionate about other things and I’m grateful to share some of those interests with him. I like superheroes too.

I mention all this because my friend let me know that he and the family would be coming to town this past weekend en route to a college game. It wasn’t a team any of them were fans of, but who cares so long as you can make some of those previously mentioned memories and have a good time.

My son had never been to a football game and,, while he doesn’t care much for sports, he adores his family and that’s what my best friend and his family are to me and him. I saw an opportunity to take my son to a game and for him to have fun, so I invited us to their family trip and bought two of the closest tickets to them I could.

To their credit, they drove to the beach during a hurricane on Friday so we could all go to a Coastal Carolina football game the next day. We knew we would be safe on game day because we went to the Waffle House first and they were still open. If the Waffle House nearest to you closes for a hurricane, it’s time to get out of town.

My son had waffles and his cousin so he was thrilled, which meant I was thrilled. The ride down was great because I didn’t drive and we arrived early so there was even time for a bit of shopping and people watching. I would mention here that my bestie and I got matching shirts, but he would be embarrassed if I did.

The game day environment was cool, essentially a smaller version of power five schools. This was actually a pleasant experience as it meant less traffic, waiting and hassle. Everything was organized and for a school of their size, the facilities were impressive.

The band was small, but sounded good and it was family day so there were a lot of parents in the stands. I enjoyed seeing the families of players and cheerleaders along with their custom-made jerseys and T-shirts. It was a very good reminder that all of those players are somebody’s kids.

It was a close contest throughout and we had fun but the rain came and with less than a minute remaining in the game, the home team Chanticleers were down and my son was bummed about the impending loss.

Fate would have none of that, however.

If you go to YouTube and search for Coastal Carolina versus Georgia Southern, you will see what we saw. You will witness one young man hurdle another young man, whilst pushing off his helmet to gain more air time on his way to a game-winning touchdown. The stadium erupted and my son screamed with delight.

It truly was a thrilling victory and most importantly, a memory none of us is likely to forget.