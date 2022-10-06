Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
UDC endorses transload station
After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project. The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.
Washington Missourian
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through the floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same house caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
Washington Missourian
Union firefighter injured in fall
A Union firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through the floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The firefighter underwent tests at Mercy Hospital Washington Tuesday evening, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said.
Washington Missourian
Local stores to be rebranded as Tractor Supply Company or Bomgaars
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers. Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores,...
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Residents in south St. Louis rush out of their homes after a construction crew hit gas line
South St. Louis residents rushed out of their homes to safety after a construction crew hit a gas line.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
KMOV
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
