Union, MO

Washington Missourian

UDC endorses transload station

After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project. The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.
Washington Missourian

Union firefighter injured in fall

A Union firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through the floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The firefighter underwent tests at Mercy Hospital Washington Tuesday evening, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said.
Washington Missourian

Local stores to be rebranded as Tractor Supply Company or Bomgaars

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers. Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores,...
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
KMOV

1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in Granite City murder

A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

