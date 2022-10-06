After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project. The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.

UNION, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO