BBC

US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gas taps can be still turned on to EU, says Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has said the gas taps can be still turned on for Russian supplies to the EU, despite sharp political disagreements. Russia has not delivered gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 line since August, and Nord Stream 2 was halted after Russia invaded Ukraine. The February...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief

Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
CHINA
BBC

Crimea bridge attack arrests as market in Donetsk region attacked

Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. It says Kyiv was behind the attack but a Ukrainian official described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
POLITICS
BBC

Tales of bloody Iran protest crackdown at border crossing

Soran raises two fingers to his left temple and motions firing a gun. "If you talk, they will put a bullet in your head," he tells me. Around us, the Iranian mountains reach skywards. We're at a bus station in Penjwen, a town in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region that is close to the crossing post on the border with Iran. Cars sporadically pull in and discharge their occupants into the dusty courtyard. Some pause and drink tea, while others climb straight into the small minibuses that'll take them to the nearby Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya.
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid-19: People taking booster in Reading below target

The number of people receiving a third Covid vaccine is below target, a council has heard. In Reading, 53.3% of people aged 12+ have had a third vaccine dose despite a target of 75% uptake. This comes as Covid infections in the UK have risen by about 25% from previous...
