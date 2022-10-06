ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Remarkable piece of WWII history emerges from California's Lake Shasta

A surprising — and mysterious — piece of World War II history has emerged from Lake Shasta as the California drought unearths long-submerged relics from the water. Shasta-Trinity National Forest announced Sunday that a boat was found in the desiccating lake bed, hidden from view likely for decades. The “31-17” marking on it linked it back to the USS Monrovia, an attack transport ship used in both the European and Pacific theaters of WWII.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy